Indian woman in US shares why Indian work experience ‘absolutely counts’ abroad: ‘It helped me land my first job’

An Indian woman living in the US has shared a powerful message for professionals who are often told that their work experience from India may not hold the same value abroad. In a video shared on Instagram, the woman, identified as Meenakshi, spoke about how she chose to present her career journey with honesty instead of hiding or altering parts of it.

An Indian woman said she proudly kept her Indian work experience on her resume in the US.(Instagram/desiimmigrantmom)

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(Also read: Bengaluru woman compares US and Indian work culture: ‘There, offices empty by 4:30 pm, here meetings go on till 10 pm’)

In the video, Meenakshi addressed a common concern faced by many immigrants while looking for work in a new country. She said, “Your Indian experience doesn't count here in abroad. Does they tell you the same? But it does count.”

She went on to explain that she never removed her Indian work experience from her resume, LinkedIn profile or personal story. “I never removed it, not from my resume, not from my LinkedIn, not from my story. I showed my Indian experience with pride. Every year of hard work, every skill I've built, and yes, I showed my career gap too,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Meenakshi also spoke about the difficult pauses many immigrants face while rebuilding their careers overseas. Referring to her own journey, she said, “Motherhood, waiting for EAD, the reality, the pause I didn't choose, but it lived through, right?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meenakshi also spoke about the difficult pauses many immigrants face while rebuilding their careers overseas. Referring to her own journey, she said, “Motherhood, waiting for EAD, the reality, the pause I didn't choose, but it lived through, right?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She added that some people advised her to modify her story, hide certain parts of her experience or even make her profile appear more suitable for the US job market. However, she said she decided against it. “Some people told me to change my story, tweak your experience to hide parts of it, add fake to make it sound better. But I choose to stay honest, to trust my real journey, and that honesty helped me land my first full-time job here,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that some people advised her to modify her story, hide certain parts of her experience or even make her profile appear more suitable for the US job market. However, she said she decided against it. “Some people told me to change my story, tweak your experience to hide parts of it, add fake to make it sound better. But I choose to stay honest, to trust my real journey, and that honesty helped me land my first full-time job here,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Her message ended with a reminder for others in similar situations. “Different countries, same experience, same hard work, still valuable. Just trust yourself.”

The caption of the post read, “If someone made you feel like your past India experience doesn’t matter… don’t believe it. Your experience counts, every part of it.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The clip drew supportive reactions from Instagram users, many of whom agreed with her message. One user wrote, “Even I truly believe this,” while another commented, “Hardwork always wins.”

Several others shared similar thoughts. “Yes i agree with you,” said one Instagram user. Another added, “Absolutely counts! Mine definitely counted.”

Others also praised her for speaking about honesty in job applications. “This is so important for people starting again in a new country,” one user wrote. Another said, “Your journey is your strength, never hide it.”

(Also read: ₹3.5 lakh fine for a fallen mango? Indian woman warns about strict Singapore law)

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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