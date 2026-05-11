Indian-American donor stuns NC State graduates by paying off final-year loans

An Indian-origin philanthropist has promised to erase part of the student debt for the graduating class of North Carolina State University’s Wilson College of Textiles. Anil Kochhar revealed that he and his wife, Marilyn, would pay off all final-year loans for the graduates during his commencement ceremony on Friday.

Anil Kochhar promised loan wipe-off in honour of his father, Prakash Chand Kochhar

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“It is my privilege to announce today that, in honor of my father Prakash Chand Kochhar, Marilyn and I are providing a graduation gift to cover all the final-year education loans incurred by Wilson College graduates during the 2025–26 academic year,” Kochhar announced.

It was an announcement that was met with stunned cheers from the crowd, a video going viral online shows.

In memory of Prakash Chand Kochhar

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{{^usCountry}} During his speech in Raleigh, Anil Kochhar said that his gift to the class of 2026 was in memory of his father. Anil is the son of Prakash Chand Kochhar, an immigrant from India who studied textile manufacturing in Raleigh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his speech in Raleigh, Anil Kochhar said that his gift to the class of 2026 was in memory of his father. Anil is the son of Prakash Chand Kochhar, an immigrant from India who studied textile manufacturing in Raleigh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Prakash Chand Kochhar immigrated from India to Raleigh in 1946 to study textile manufacturing. After earning his bachelor’s degree in textile manufacturing in 1950 and his master’s degree in the same program in 1952, he accepted a role as a sales service coordinator at Industrial Rayon in New York City. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prakash Chand Kochhar immigrated from India to Raleigh in 1946 to study textile manufacturing. After earning his bachelor’s degree in textile manufacturing in 1950 and his master’s degree in the same program in 1952, he accepted a role as a sales service coordinator at Industrial Rayon in New York City. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Eighty years ago, a young man traveled thousands of miles from India to Raleigh with little more than hope and determination. He could not have known where that journey would lead. He could not have imagined the life it would create,” Anil Kochhar said in his speech. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Eighty years ago, a young man traveled thousands of miles from India to Raleigh with little more than hope and determination. He could not have known where that journey would lead. He could not have imagined the life it would create,” Anil Kochhar said in his speech. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Indian student in US considers return after failing to secure permanent job: ‘I have a loan to pay off’)

“He arrived in a country far from home, at a time very different from today, but he was welcomed with open arms,” added the philanthropist. “They said Prakash, we’re glad you’re here.”

Since Prakash Chand Kochhar’s death in 1985, his family has endowed several scholarships in his name.

A gift to graduates

Anil Kochhar appeared before the crowd at Friday morning's commencement wearing a red NC State cap. His speech on student loan repayment elicited excited cheers and applause.

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According to Axios, 176 students earned bachelor's degrees from the college in 2026, along with 26 who earned master's degrees.

"My father found not just an education, but an opportunity that allowed him to build a life, support his family, and begin a legacy that continues today. And it will never stop, never," Kochhar said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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