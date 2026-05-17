Indian-origin CEO announces layoffs at $3.4 billion US startup: ‘Difficult day’

Healthtech unicorn Innovaccer has carried out a fresh round of layoffs as it moves towards an AI-native structure. A screenshot of Innovaccer CEO Abhinav Shashank’s email to staff is being widely circulated on social media, in which he confirmed AI as the reason behind the layoffs.

Abhinav Shashank is the co-founder and CEO of American healthcare technology company Innovaccer.

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According to an Inc42 report, this is the startup’s third round of layoffs in the four years. Sources told the news outlet that 340 employees in the United States and India will be impacted by the layoffs.

What CEO Abhinav Shashank said

Abhinav Shashank, the Indian-American CEO of Innovaccer, called it a “difficult day” for the company as he informed staff of the layoffs.

“Today is a difficult day for us at Innovaccer, and I want to name that plainly before anything else,” Shashank said in his email with the subject line “Moving Forward as an AI-Native Company”.

“Some of our colleagues will receive a message from the PX team today, informing them that their roles are ending,” he explained. “These are people who shipped products, closed deals, supported customers, and carried this company through hard stretches. What they built is real, and it matters, and I want them to know that directly, not as a footnote.”

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{{^usCountry}} The email went on to give details of the compensation package and transition support that laid-off employees could expect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The email went on to give details of the compensation package and transition support that laid-off employees could expect. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “To those whose roles are ending: I'm grateful for what you gave to this company. Leaving this way is hard, and I won't minimize that,” wrote Abhinav Shashank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To those whose roles are ending: I'm grateful for what you gave to this company. Leaving this way is hard, and I won't minimize that,” wrote Abhinav Shashank. {{/usCountry}}

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“We want to do the best we can to support you, and so our PX team will reach out to you today with full details on your separation package, transition support, and next steps. You deserve more than a clean process, and we intend to enable this for you.”

(Also read: Indian-American exec Deedy Das paints bleak picture of Silicon Valley's AI boom: ‘Rich aren’t happy either’)

Who is Abhinav Shashank?

Abhinav Shashank is the co-founder and CEO of American healthcare technology company Innovaccer.

The startup is headquartered in San Francisco, California. It has raised a total funding of $675 million till date, at a valuation of about $3.45 billion.

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Born in Lucknow, Shashank studied mechanical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

Innovaccer was founded by Abhinav Shashank, Kanav Hasija, and Sandeep Gupta. It started as an academic project associated with Harvard University and the Wharton School.

According to Westbridge Capital, “While working on a big data sharing project at Harvard and Wharton, Shashank and his co-founders developed a way to use those tools to unify patient data across systems to improve clinical, operational and financial outcomes for patients, hospitals, healthcare partners and other stakeholders.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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