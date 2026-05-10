IIT Kharagpur celebrates Sundar Pichai’s TIME cover feature: ‘From our classrooms to global leadership’

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been featured on the cover of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2026 issue, prompting a proud reaction from his alma mater, IIT Kharagpur. The institute shared the magazine cover on its official X account and hailed Pichai’s journey from its classrooms to global technology leadership. Sundar Pichai was featured on TIME’s 2026 cover, prompting IIT Kharagpur to praise his global leadership journey. (AFP)

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In its post, IIT Kharagpur wrote, “From the classrooms of the IIT Kharagpur to the cover of TIME. Our distinguished alumnus Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and @Google, has been featured on the cover of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2026 issue, recognising Alphabet’s transformative leadership in Artificial Intelligence, global technology innovation, and digital impact.”

The institute further praised Pichai’s leadership style and his contribution to the rapidly evolving technology landscape. “An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, Shri Pichai continues to inspire millions worldwide through his visionary, calm, and future-focused leadership in shaping the AI era. His remarkable journey stands as a proud reflection of the Institute’s enduring legacy of innovation, excellence, and global leadership,” the post added.

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