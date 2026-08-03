Inside Jordan Salinas' mind: Idaho ‘hero’ who confronted Twin Falls shooter Chad Williams reveals training details

Jordan Salinas was identified as the ‘hero’ who confronted Chad Williams, the Twin Falls In-N-Out shooter, in Idaho. Videos of Salinas went viral showing him take on the shooter with a suppressor fitted pistol.

Jordan Salinas was identified as the 'hero' who confronted Twin Falls shooter Chad Williams. (Facebook/Jordan Salinas)

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While authorities have not officially confirmed Salinas' identity, he released a statement on Facebook thanking everyone for their wishes as the news of his heroics began to do the rounds on social media. Now, Salinas has spoken to Idaho Statesman, revealing his training process and how it came in handy during the fateful shooting incident at Twin Falls.

Jordan Salinas reveals training process

Salinas was no stranger to shooting guns when he engaged Williams, but it was his first shootout. The individual told the local publication that he shoots on weekends, training in the desert outside Eden, a small town in eastern Jerome County.

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{{^usCountry}} He revealed that prior to engaging Williams, he had never even pointed his gun at an animal and never thought he'd need to use what he practiced. However, he followed a four-step approach borrowed from the military, each week when he trained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He revealed that prior to engaging Williams, he had never even pointed his gun at an animal and never thought he'd need to use what he practiced. However, he followed a four-step approach borrowed from the military, each week when he trained. {{/usCountry}}

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The first step is to observe. Salinas ran from the car with his gun drawn. Videos on social media showed a man slinking behind the In-N-Out signs and shrubs, while looking for the source of gunfire.

Also Read | Who is Austin ‘AJ’ Scott James? Another ‘hero’ besides Jordan Salinas confronted Twin Falls, Idaho shooter

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The second step is to orient. While hidden from view, Salinas established sight lines. He soon spotted Williams and identified him as the shooter. The third step is to decide, which is when Salinas realized this was the shooter, and the fourth step is to act, which is when Salinas fired his pistol.

“He did not like it when bullets started firing both ways,” Salinas told the publication. He said he felt no ‘fear’ during the incident and had four steps to remember, which he followed one at a time.

A photo of Salinas' old training post has gone viral where he speaks about training like his life depended on it.

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Salinas also said that Williams was taking fire from two people – him and an off duty cop. This individual was later identified as Austin ‘AJ’ Scott James, though his GoFundMe says he approached the shooter without drawing his gun.

Jordan Salinas: What motivated Idaho ‘hero’

Salinas also explained his motivation to make a dedicated effort and train with guns. The 35-year-old from Kimberly had practiced shooting for years.

He's a healthcare worker and full-time caregiver for his brother who is bound to a wheelchair. Salinas began training seriously after the 2021 mass shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall where two people were killed and many injured. He said that gunmen went for ‘soft targets’ and Salinas reportedly realized that his brother in a wheelchair made for such a target.

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