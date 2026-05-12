Internet fixes White House’s ‘treatment’ list for ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Donald Trump, during a recent Oval Office event on new maternal health initiatives, talked about “Trump Derangement Syndrome”. Following this, White House shared a post listing the “treatments” for someone “suffering from the syndrome”. The tweet, however, has failed to impress most social media users, who took it upon themselves to share edited versions of the “list”, and the results are hilarious.

Donald Trump made a remark involving Trump Derangement Syndrome during an event at the Oval Office. (Bloomberg, X/@WhiteHouse)

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“They’ve got serious Trump Derangement Syndrome, which is actually a disease. I’m hearing it is actually a disease. It’s a honor,” Donald Trump said during the event and Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor, Margo Martin, shared a video of the moment on X.

Also Read: Trump appears to fall asleep again at Oval Office event as video sparks health concerns; watch

Responding to the post, the White House tweeted, “Send to someone who needs.” The organisation shared a picture with a prescription template.

The “treatments” listed are: “Trusting in Trump,” “Listening to national anthem,” “Limit fake news,” and “Don’t be a panican.”

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{{^usCountry}} The post quickly went viral, prompting various remarks on social media, with many fixing the "prescription". This is what an X user shared: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly went viral, prompting various remarks on social media, with many fixing the "prescription". This is what an X user shared: {{/usCountry}}

An X post by an user. (Screengrab (X))

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{{#usCountry}} Another added: {{/usCountry}}

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A tweet by an X user. (Screengrab (X))

The post sparked further comments. An X user wrote, “Stop the f**king memes and start working. Gas is $5, groceries are a luxury, and household costs are insane. While this administration posts jokes for clicks, the American people are drowning. The polls don't lie - Americans are waking up. November is going to be a reality check.” Another expressed, “Our wonderful President Trump is a man travelling comedy show. Democrats and liberals just don't get how truly funny he is.”

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A third commented, “Why would the diagnosis be in the patient info section? You can't even meme right.” A fourth expressed, “We demand to see the Epstein files, and Trump sends this dumb prescription as a way to cover up his past. No thanks.”

What is “Trump Derangement Syndrome”?

It is a fake condition coined by MAGA-aligned media figures. However, interestingly, in 2025, Minnesota Senate Republicans sparked controversy after they tried introducing a new bill seeking to classify "Trump Derangement Syndrome" as a mental illness.

The bill defined Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) as an "acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons triggered by reactions to Donald J. Trump's policies and presidency, characterized by symptoms such as intense verbal hostility toward Trump and potential acts of aggression against Trump supporters.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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