Trump appears to fall asleep again at Oval Office event as video sparks health concerns; watch

President Donald Trump's sleep cycle has become a matter of major discussion after reports of his "unusual" social media activity hours. What has not helped the cause are videos of the 79-year-old apparently falling asleep at Oval Office events. Donald Trump speaks during a maternal healthcare event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, May 11. (Bloomberg)

While many such video has appeared before, another surfaced on Monday, May 11, as Trump held an Oval Office event on maternal healthcare. As the attendees who stood behind the POTUS' chair spoke, Trump appeared to doze off.

A video of the moment Trump allegedly sleeps instantly went viral on social media. It sparked concerns around Trump's health, despite White House's assurances that he is “excellent” and fir to perform Presidential duties.

Also read: Trump health update: White House reveals behind-the-scenes trick to handle POTUS' bizarre sleep schedule

Here's the video: