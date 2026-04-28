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Iran mocks Trump’s war victory claim with Lego-style AI meme: ‘Must be dreaming'

A Lego-style video was posted on social media platform X, depicting Trump asleep while White House officials stand nearby.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:42 am IST
By HT Trending Desk
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Amid escalating tensions in the West Asia conflict, Iran has repeatedly taken jibes at the United States through a wave of viral memes and satirical posts.

The video has gained traction since being posted and has attracted a large number of users online.(X@IRAN_GHANA)

While Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the “US has won the war,” the Iranian Embassy in Ghana on Tuesday took a swipe at the US President, saying, “He must be dreaming that he defeated Iran. Leave him sleeping.”

A Lego-style video was posted on social media platform X, depicting Trump asleep while White House officials stand nearby. One official says, “Let’s wake him up,” while another responds, “We can’t do that because the President is thinking of winning Iran in his dreams.”

“Poor Trump,” another added.

“Lost the keys”

Earlier, Iran took a jibe at Trump after his repeated threats over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, joking that they have “lost the keys” to the crucial shipping route.

Iran's jibes come after Trump issued a 'f*cking ultimatum' demanding that Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its infrastructure.

Trump warned that Iranian power plants and bridges could be targeted if the strait, a lifeline for global oil shipments, is not reopened within his deadline.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

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Home / Trending / US / Iran mocks Trump’s war victory claim with Lego-style AI meme: ‘Must be dreaming'
Home / Trending / US / Iran mocks Trump’s war victory claim with Lego-style AI meme: ‘Must be dreaming'
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