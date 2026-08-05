Is Netflix down? Thousands getting error message while streaming content; details

Thousands of Netflix users are reporting issues with streaming content on the platform on Tuesday afternoon. On Down Detector, users report getting error message while trying to stream content.

The Netflix logo is pictured at the company's Hollywood studio offices at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2025. (Representational) (AFP)

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As of 3:25 pm EDT, more than 6500 users are reporting issues with Netflix in the United States on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on user's report.

Almost 7000 users reported issues with streaming on Netflix.

This is a breaking news.

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