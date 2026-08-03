Is Overwatch 2 down? Thousands report issues with Activision Blizzard servers amid widespread outages

Activision Blizzard's Overwatch 2 is down for thousands of users in the United States, according to Down Detector. More than 6,000 people have reported problems with Overwatch 2 servers on Down Detector, which tracks such outages based on users' report.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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Additionally, outages were reported for Blizzard Battle.net, as well, indicating that it might be a server-wide issue with the Microsoft-owned developer. Nearly 442 users reported problems with Blizzard Battle.net, alongside close to 6400 for only Overwatch 2.

The outage seemed to have started at 3:27pm EDT. By 3:42pm EDT, there were more than 5,000 reports, with the peak coming at 3:57pm EDT with close to 6000 reports. By 4:20pm EDT the number of reported outages had dissipated to around 4,000.

The graph below documents the reported outages with Overwatch 2 on Down Detector.

Close to 6000 gamers reported issues with Overwatch 2 at the peak of Sunday afternoon's outage.

Additionally, the data on Down Detector showed that 68% of the reported issues were with the server connections, 19% with game play and 12% with game launch.

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As of now, Overwatch or Activision has not released a statement on the outage even as server connection seemed to return for some.

Overwatch 2 averages roughly 35,000 to 59,000 concurrent players daily on Steam, making it one of the most popular action games in the entire industry.

Frustrated Overwatch Players Complain On Social Media

Even as the server connection for Overwatch 2 fluctuated, hundreds of players took to social media to express frustration at the outage. Below are some of the posts made by users experiencing issues with Overwatch 2.

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“Is Overwatch down or have i finally mentally checked out and playing it online was never a thing?” wrote one.

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“Is anyone else’s overwatch failing to connect to every single server rn?” asked one.

“Is anyone else’s overwatch bot working rn? It keeps saying ‘failed to connect to server’ or ‘error starting game.’ Is this like a personal thing or is a lot of people experience this? I’m console and my group is having the issue too?" asked another.

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"Hey Blizzard is something happening with overwatch rn? Because I just got suspended for an hour because it failed to connect to server and I know it isn't an Internet issue," added another.

“Everybody coming in here to see if Overwatch is not working and is down for them too. It said ‘Failed to connect to server,’” wrote one.