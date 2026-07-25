‘Isn’t this illegal?’: Andrew Tate erupts over SHU detention as Miami extradition battle takes another dramatic turn

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate remain in federal custody in Miami after being arrested on July 19 on a UK extradition request. The brothers are fighting extradition while facing fresh criminal charges announced by the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

‘Isn’t this illegal?’: Andrew Tate erupts over SHU treatment amid extradition. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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Andrew Tate has now raised questions about the conditions inside the jail, claiming he has spent most of the past week locked inside his cell with very limited time outside. His latest statement comes as court proceedings continue and both brothers continue to deny all allegations against them.

Andrew Tate raises concerns over Special Housing Unit conditions

On July 25, Andrew Tate posted about his time inside the Special Housing Unit (SHU), saying he had not received the amount of exercise time required.

He wrote: “Of the 7 days I have been in Special Housing Unit I have been allowed my daily 1 hour exercise only twice.

For 5 of the days I remain in my cell for 24 hours, ignored fully, never even seeing a guard.

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{{^usCountry}} Isn’t this illegal? {{/usCountry}}

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Isn’t my one hour of yard enforced by law?

Where are my rights?”

A few days earlier, he had also claimed: “I am being held in SHU, the highest level of security which exists. No commissary. No visits. No contact with the outside world. My neighbor is a cannibal who screams throughout the night.”

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His lawyer, Joe McBride, also said the brothers were being held in “solitary confinement” in a “5x12 cell as political prisoners on American soil.”

Also Read: Andrew Tate breaks silence after arrest, claims highest-security SHU detention as jail details emerge

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate face fresh UK charges

The UK Crown Prosecution Service announced new charges against both brothers after their arrest. Andrew Tate now faces seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and 19 additional charges linked to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

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Tristan Tate faces one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape, and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The allegations relate to additional complainants and are linked to incidents said to have taken place between 2010 and 2017. Together with earlier cases, the brothers now face around 59 charges. They have consistently denied all allegations.

Also Read: Why is Barron Trump facing calls to testify about Andrew, Tristan Tate extradition? All we know amid UK extradition case

Andrew Tate extradition case and what happens next

Andrew and Tristan Tate appeared in federal court in Miami after their arrest. Prosecutors argued that they should remain in custody, saying they could be a flight risk, while the defence said they would challenge the extradition request.

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Legal discussions shared publicly suggest that if the US approves extradition, Andrew Tate could first face trial in the UK before later returning to Romania to face separate proceedings there.

If extradition is denied, he would still have to return to Romania for trial. The legal process is continuing, and the brothers remain in federal detention in Miami while the extradition case moves forward.