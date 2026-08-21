Japanese father leaves tired 7-year-old son alone on Mount Fuji, sparks online outrage

A Japanese father on Thursday abandoned his seven-year-old son at an elevation of approximately 2,490 meters on Mount Fuji after the child expressed fatigue, proceeding to ascend to the peak with a companion.

A father abandoned his tired seven-year-old son at 2,490 meters on Mount Fuji, continuing to the peak alone. (Unsplash)

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The boy was left alone on the Fujinomiya trail at around 7:30 am and subsequently reported to the authorities.

Mount Fuji incident: Dad climbs peak, leaves son alone

The 48-year-old father was trekking with his two sons, which included a first-grader from Nagoya and his elder son, who is a first-year middle school student.

Approximately at the sixth station, situated at an elevation of about 2,490 meters, the younger boy allegedly expressed that he was fatigued. Rather than returning back or pausing the hike, the father instructed him to wait and proceeded towards the summit with his older son.

A worker from a mountain hut later noticed the boy sitting alone on a bench around 7:40 a.m. As it started raining heavily, the worker took the child inside the hut for shelter and alerted the police.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities reported that the father instructed the boy to "wait there" before continuing on with his companion. Later, officers reached out to the father, issued a warning, and returned the child to him. Mount Fuji incident sparks online outrage in Japan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities reported that the father instructed the boy to "wait there" before continuing on with his companion. Later, officers reached out to the father, issued a warning, and returned the child to him. Mount Fuji incident sparks online outrage in Japan {{/usCountry}}

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This incident ignited backlash on Japanese social media, where users criticized the father's apparent disregard for safety and irresponsibility.

“Not accpeted,” one person, while another wrote, “horrific.”

Japanese father regrets his decision

According to reports, the police informed the father that it was unacceptable to leave a child unattended, even if it required abandoning the climb. The father conveyed his regret, stating, “I made a rash decision, and I deeply regret it.”

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Authorities have advised hikers to take into account the capabilities of each individual in their group when organizing a climb. They emphasized the necessity for hikers to modify their pace and plans according to the member with the least stamina, rather than abandoning anyone.

The weather on Mount Fuji can shift quickly, with elements like rain and fog possibly diminishing visibility and complicating the hiking experience.

Consequently, this incident has reignited focus on the significance of maintaining cohesion within hiking groups, especially when children are part of the group.