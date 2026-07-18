Jimothy, the Seattle raccoon, becomes internet's newest viral star: 'Officially Made it to the Big Leagues’

A raccoon with an unusually short spine has become Seattle's latest internet sensation. Residents of the area and netizens are rallying behind the animal, affectionately naming him Jimothy. Jimothy, the raccoon, has drawn thousands of social media posts, fan art and even recognition from the Seattle Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners joined the Jimothy the raccoon's fame by updating their Instagram profile picture with a Jimothy-inspired image. (X | @JimothyOnSol)

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Residents shared videos of him roaming backyards, climbing balconies and squeezing through tight spaces despite his distinctive body shape.

On Friday, the Seattle Mariners changed their Instagram profile picture to an illustration of Jimothy wearing a Mariners cap. A local sports account declared: “Jimothy has officially made it to the big leagues.”

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Scientifically Speaking: The animal that can survive five years without eating Seattle's newest internet star {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Scientifically Speaking: The animal that can survive five years without eating Seattle's newest internet star {{/usCountry}}

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Jimothy first caught public attention after Seattle residents began posting clips of the raccoon moving through neighbourhoods with an unusually compact body and shortened back.

A widely shared video showed young Jimothy carefully balancing on a balcony railing before slipping between metal bars. The raccoon's cute videos as a baby with his family learning “earning the ins and outs of this world.”

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Another video showed him running across a suburban lawn before climbing stone steps with surprising agility.

The raccoon has since become a regular topic across Reddit communities and X. Fans have embraced the animal with affectionate nicknames and memes.

One X user declared it was “Hot Jimothy Summer.”

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Others urged residents to "protect him at all costs." A user wrote, “i would die for Jimothy.”

Also read: Raccoon goes on rampage at US liquor store after consuming whiskey, passes out on bathroom floor | Video

Jimothy's short body: What is short spine syndrome?

According to veterinarians interviewed by the New York Post, his appearance strongly suggests Jimothy suffers from a short spine syndrome, an extremely rare congenital condition affecting the development of the vertebral column.

The condition dramatically shortens the spine and often causes animals to have compressed bodies and limited flexibility.

Dr Brian Collins of Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine said the condition is exceptionally uncommon in animals. He explained that reduced spinal flexibility may make it harder for Jimothy to escape predators, climb trees and forage for food.

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“If he doesn’t have the flexibility and agility to move from predators, this could turn out to be a sad story. I’d be concerned his biggest predator would be dogs or cars,” Collins said.

Collins also noted that short spine syndrome may be associated with joint problems and compressed internal organs, increasing the likelihood of digestive complications.

Despite those concerns, experts say Jimothy appears capable of moving effectively. Dr Marcie Logsdon of Washington State University's Veterinary Teaching Hospital offered a more optimistic assessment.

"The question is, is the animal able to find food and are they able to move?" she said. "Jimothy seems to do both of those things reasonably well."