‘Jon Ossoff reminds me of Pinky Herman’: Trump’s Pee-wee Herman joke leads to gaffe, internet erupts

President Donald Trump took a jibe at Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia during his speech at a school in Marietta on Thursday. Shattering the ceiling all recent bizarre comparisons made by the president, Trump claimed John Ossoff reminded him of one “Pinky Herman”.

Jon Ossoff speaks during a Senate Appropriations committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 21. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Trump's comments at Wheeler High School set social media on fire. Many initially were confused who Pinky Herman was. But they soon realized that Trump was referring to Pee-wee Herman, a popular comedy character created by comedian Paul Reubens (1952-2023).

“I fought Ossoff before, as you know, and we won.,” Trump said “We had a great success against this guy. He reminds me of Pinky Herman, do you ever see Pinky Herman? Jon Ossoff.” Here's a video of Trump's gaffe today:

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{{^usCountry}} Many tried to take the joke literally and check if Ossoff indeed looked like Pee-wee Herman, or ‘Pinky Herman,’ which triggered a series of funny comments on social media. A lot of joke was also cracked around the gaffe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many tried to take the joke literally and check if Ossoff indeed looked like Pee-wee Herman, or ‘Pinky Herman,’ which triggered a series of funny comments on social media. A lot of joke was also cracked around the gaffe. {{/usCountry}}

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Some thought Trump was referring to Pinky Herman, the songwriter Pinky Herman (1905–1994), known for songs like "Little Sweetheart of the Mountains," "I Want a Man," and "The Cowboy Isn't Speaking to His Horse," according to a New York Times profile.

But Trump corrected course soon after. Telling the crowd that GOP Rep. Mike Collis will defeat Jon Ossoff, Trump referred to Ossoff as Pee-wee Human and not “Pinky Herman.” The correction was pointed out by The Hill's White House correspondent, Julia Manchester.

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Also read: Trump threatens Iran infrastructure, Tehran vows 'eye for eye'

Social Media Erupts Over ‘Pinky Herman’

But it was too late and social media had already caught on with “Pinky Herman”. A series of memes and jokes followed.

“Who THE F*** is Pinky Herman? White House Come get your grandpa. His meds must be running out of his system,” one user joked.

“Now that he’s been corrected on “Pinky Herman”, he is repeating “Peewee Herman” multiple times trying to make it stick,” pointed out one, as the speech went on.

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“Who is Pinky Herman?” said another, sharing the video of Trump's gaffe today.

“What on earth is he talking about? He did not ever run against Jon Ossoff. Who is Pinky Herman?” wrote one.

Also read: ‘Will bomb bridge, power plants if ships struck in Hormuz’: Trump's big warning to Iran as war escalates

Why Was Trump In Georgia Thursday

Donald Trump was in Georgia on Thursday to promote his Trump Accounts program, which explains the choice of venue: Wheeler High School in Cobb County.

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Confirming the venue of President's event earlier, the White House said that Trump will touch on several subjects, along with promoting Trump accounts. The topics they mentioned were affordability and tax breaks, with reports highlighting Trump's early preparation in battleground Georgia ahead of the midterm elections in November.