Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo caught on kiss cam at Coldplay Miami: 'He didn't hide'

Days after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot’s kiss-cam moment went viral, another video from a Coldplay concert is grabbing attention online. Football star Lionel Messi and wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, were seen enjoying a Coldplay concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and fans can’t stop talking about it. Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo were caught on camera waving at Coldplay concert in Miami.(@HardRockStadium/X)

“Jumbotron with Lionel Messi! (He didn't hide, though),” X account Coldplay Access wrote, sharing the now-viral clip featuring the Argentine footballer and his wife.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami too shared the clip online.

“Oh hey there, Messi!” the venue's X account wrote.

In the video, Messi is seen smiling as he waves to the crowd. Antonela Roccuzzo stands beside him, also smiling and enjoying the music.

That one wave from Messi made the concert feel like the FIFA World Cup.

The short clip quickly went viral, with many calling Messi’s wave “king-like” and praising the duo’s calm and graceful presence.

Check out the video here:

The now-viral video was shared on July 28, and since then it has gained more than 22,000 views and several comments.

One of the users, @BTDdrago, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Before I read the caption, I thought Messi had been caught cheating too.”

A second user, @alif99p, commented, “Messi and Antonela enjoying a Coldplay concert looks like they're having a blast.”

Another user, @xMissBlueNyx, commented, “I was expecting them to recreate the Astronomer CEO meme, silly me.”

Coldplay kiss cam scandal:

Over the past week, the Coldplay kiss cam scandal has taken over the internet. Andy Byron, who was then the CEO of US-based tech firm Astronomer, was caught on the kiss cam cheating, with his arms around a woman. That woman was later identified as Kristin Cabot, the head of HR at the same company.

The video quickly went viral, especially after it was revealed that both Byron and Cabot are married to other people, sparking strong reactions online and raising questions about workplace boundaries.