Malcolm Jamal Warner parents: What we know about Robert Jr, Pamela Warner amid widow's $1.2M trust dispute

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow, Tenisha Warner, has filed a lawsuit against his mother, Pamela Warner, over his prenuptial agreement and family trust and she is seeking more than $1.2 million in compensation. As this legal battle plays out, here's everything to know about the late actor's parents.

Who are Malcolm Jamal Warner's parents?

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow has filed a lawsuit against his mother, Pamela Warner. (Instagram/ @malcolmjamalwar, @mjwlivinglegacy)

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Malcolm Jamal Warner, best known for playing Theo Huxtable, was born to his mom, Pamela Warner and dad, Robert Warner Jr in Jersey City, New Jersey, on August 18, 1970. As per the Los Angeles Times, he was named after activist Malcolm X and jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal. Pamela and Robert divorced when their son was just 3 years old.

During a January 2023 appearance on the Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM radio show, Warner spoke about how his father made him read a “thick book,” called Great American Negroes, during summer vacations as a kid. “He would make me read these chapters and write book reports,” he said. “He was hardcore on making sure I understood my history and understood where I came from.” He also said that after realizing what his father had done for him, he told his dad, “You man, you set me up. He set me up for greatness. Whatever my path was going to be, he set me up," as per People.

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{{^usCountry}} Pamela also managed her son's career as he became a child star, though she once told EBONY Magazine she was a "reluctant stage parent" who had first placed him in children's theater as an extracurricular activity. "Being in show business was the furthest from my mind," she said, per People. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pamela also managed her son's career as he became a child star, though she once told EBONY Magazine she was a "reluctant stage parent" who had first placed him in children's theater as an extracurricular activity. "Being in show business was the furthest from my mind," she said, per People. {{/usCountry}}

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Pamela recently shared a tribute on social media on the anniversary of her son's death, which now appears to have hinted at the lawsuit to come. “I am a firm believer that everything has a purpose and a reason. Some of it is Karma, some of it is one's journey. I believe there is always a lesson in unpleasant and pleasant experience,” she wrote. “During my year-long journey, I have discovered how cruel, evil, and greedy a human can be. I have also discovered the depth of love, care, concern and support that humans are capable of. All of which I have been the recipient of. The good, the bad and the ugly. These are the lessons that apparently I will need as I continue my journey.”

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What is the lawsuit about

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According to TMZ, Tenisha Warner is suing Malcolm's mother Pamela Warner, who is now the trustee of the Warner Family Trust. Tenisha claims Malcolm had agreed to give her several financial benefits under a prenuptial agreement they signed in May 2022, just before their wedding but that he failed to follow through on some of these promises before he died.

As per TMZ, the lawsuit claims Malcolm agreed to maintain a $1 million life insurance policy naming Tenisha as the sole beneficiary but never bought or kept up the policy. Tenisha also alleges he failed to make annual tax-free payments of $16,000, fund a Roth IRA for her, or pay her a $5,000 monthly salary for working as his chief of staff and assistant during the marriage, the report added. She believes the unpaid amount totals at least $1,276,042.46, including the $1 million life insurance policy, more than $50,000 in anniversary payments, $30,500 for the IRA, and $195,000 in unpaid salary.

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According to Rolling Stone, Dr Warner filed the complaint in DeKalb County Superior Court on Monday which was the anniversary of Warner's drowning death in Costa Rica. Court documents estimate his estate is worth between $3.4 million and $6 million and Dr Warner is asking the court to stop Pamela from distributing any trust assets until the dispute is settled.