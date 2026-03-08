Vladimir is a sweet husky mix who spent a heartbreaking five years waiting for a home in a shelter in Mexico. Despite his playful personality and adorable looks, a forever family never came. Meet Vlad, the dog who found forever home after 6 years in shelter (Instagram/ @eric.and.joey)

Later, Illinois-based Border Tails Rescue stepped in and decided to give Vlad another chance at finding a forever home. But even after moving to the rescue, Vlad still didn’t receive a single adoption application.

Eric Noxon and Joey Maslosk decide to help Vlad Eric Noxon and Joey Masloski, two very popular social media influencers who help dogs rescuing the shelter. When they got to know about Vlad’s story, they knew they had to do something. The two began sharing Vlad’s story on social media to help him get noticed.

When Vlad finally left the shelter and went to his foster home, everything was new to him.

“Vlad has no idea what it’s like to be in a home,” Noxon said in Video. “For [6] years, he’s had no family. Just survival, every day.”

“He is a husky with a lot of energy, a great personality, and so much life left to live”, they wrote in the Instagram post.

Wanting to give Vlad some happy memories after years of waiting, Noxon and Masloski took him on a few special adventures. They took him to a professional hockey game and also took him to experience a ride in a private plane in Vegas.

Then they wrote in their Instagram post that, “Vlad has the day of his life”.

The ending everyone hoped for After spending most of his life waiting, Vlad finally got the moment he deserved. An adopter came forward and welcomed him into her home.

As Vlad met his new forever mom and drove away with her, his big smile said everything.

“We’re gonna miss you,” Noxon and Masloski wrote.