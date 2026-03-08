Did Punch the monkey lose his plush toy? Viral 'sad' video debunked

“The video depicts a wild Japanese macaque at Jigokudani Monkey Park in Japan, where snow monkeys naturally soak in hot springs. It is unrelated to any pet monkey named Punch or a lost stuffed toy incident”, wrote Grok.

However, the claim has been disputed. Grok clarified that the monkey shown in the video is not Punch.

The video circulating online shows a monkey spending time in the water with the claim that Punch had been underwater for quite a while trying to find his stuffed toy after it fell into a pond. According to the story shared with the video, the little monkey looked sad and worried while searching for his favorite toy which is described as his “best friend" by many people.

Punch, the baby monkey who has won many hearts online, is once again at the center of a viral video. The clip claims that Punch lost his beloved stuffed toy after it fell into a pond, leaving the little monkey sad and searching for it for hours. The emotional story quickly spread across social media, with many people feeling worried for the small monkey. However, the video is fake.

People react to the viral video The video still sparked strong reactions online with many users sharing their thoughts in the comments.

Some people quickly pointed out that the monkey in the video is not Punch. Comments included, “We know Punch better than that. Not fooling anyone” and “That’s not Punch.”

At the same time, others who believed the story felt emotional about the situation. One user wrote, “This continues to break my heart. Punch is a baby and he deserves love and kindness. Can I please adopt him?”

Punch’s early life and viral fame Punch was abandoned by his mother shortly after he was born in July 2025. Zoo staff stepped in to care for him during his early months. To keep him company, they gave him a stuffed orangutan toy which soon became his favorite companion as he slowly joined the other macaques and began learning how to socialize with them.

Videos of Punch hugging his plush toy and spending time with the other monkeys quickly went viral online. His growing popularity has also brought more visitors to the zoo. The zoo staff have asked people to continue supporting Punch and the rest of the monkey troop as they deal with health concerns and work to keep all the animals safe and healthy.