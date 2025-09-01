Meta engineer with $7 million net worth is ‘sick of the corporate grind’, wants to switch to teaching

A Meta engineer has taken to anonymous workplace forum Blind to share his disillusionment with the corporate lifestyle. In a post titled, “I’m sick of the corporate grind. Is there an alternative career in the same industry?” the employee, who claims to have 20 years of experience, expressed how draining it feels to maintain appearances and navigate office politics simply to secure favourable reviews. A Meta engineer confessed on Blind he was tired of corporate life despite a $7M net worth.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Meta employees were ‘betrayed, horrified’ by Mark Zuckerberg's MAGA makeover: Report)

He wrote: “NW is 7M. I don’t think I can retire now. Have two kids to pay for college. I’m in South Bay. Sick of the corporate grind and playing games, putting up a fake show just to ensure they don’t mess up my review, taking things from clueless managers.”

Considering a transition to teaching

Despite a reported net worth of seven million dollars, the engineer stated that financial commitments prevent him from retiring early. Instead, he is considering a shift to teaching, while remaining within the same industry. “I’m thinking of working a couple more years and then going for something like teaching. I’m very passionate about it. Are there any well paid teaching jobs that I can start preparing myself for right now? Any other suggestions? I thought about consulting but I am not very sure about it,” the post continued.

Check out the post here:

Mixed reactions from the online community

The post quickly attracted responses from fellow users on Blind. One commented, “Seven million and you can’t wing a couple of college educations?” Another added, “Teaching and high paying don’t go together. Especially with large language models everywhere. Maybe you can start a teaching focused LLM company.”

Others took a more sceptical view of the future of education itself. “I thought in the future, kids won’t be going to schools. No? I meant no traditional education anymore,” one wrote. Another user sympathised, saying, “Well I don’t know more about it, but I agree with you at some point.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)