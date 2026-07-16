Microsoft executive laid off weeks before career milestone: 'I made it just short of 25 years'

A former Microsoft principal software engineer and technology leader has shared that he was laid off after spending nearly 25 years at the company, prompting an outpouring of support from colleagues and professionals across the tech industry.

Peter Hauge said that he had spent almost 25 years at Microsoft. (REUTERS)

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Peter Hauge announced the news in a LinkedIn post, revealing that his role at Microsoft had been eliminated with immediate effect. He said that he had spent almost 25 years at the company, where he worked alongside and learned from "so many amazing engineers."

"My friends, I have some unfortunate news to share. I found out today that my job at Microsoft has been eliminated, effective immediately. I made it just short of 25 years and have worked with (and learned from) so many amazing engineers," Hauge wrote.

Looking ahead, he said that he was ready for his next opportunity and planned to build on his experience in cloud architecture, agentic development, and non-profit initiatives focused on combating human trafficking.

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{{^usCountry}} "I'm ready to double down and leverage my expertise in cloud architecture, agentic development, non-profit & anti-human trafficking work with my passion, resilience and grit to find the right role to continue to make a big impact," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I'm ready to double down and leverage my expertise in cloud architecture, agentic development, non-profit & anti-human trafficking work with my passion, resilience and grit to find the right role to continue to make a big impact," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The post quickly drew hundreds of supportive comments from former colleagues and industry professionals, many of whom highlighted Hauge's technical expertise, mentorship and contributions to social impact projects.

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One user wrote, "I am really sorry to hear that, Peter. You are genuinely one of the most talented and passionate individuals l've ever had the privilege to work with. Partnering with you on non-profit initiatives has been an incredible experience. You are the cornerstone of every project you work on. I am inspired how you use your technical skills to drive social impact. Any team would be incredibly lucky to have you. I have no doubt you'll find your next great opportunity soon, and I look forward to continuing our work together to make the world a better place."

"Best wishes, Peter. We worked together in collaboration with Microsoft and Global Emancipation Network in fighting human trafficking. You brought clear leadership to the team, and were a brilliant software architect. The team you work with will be lucky to have you," commented another.

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"Really sorry to hear this, Pete. 25 years is a monumental achievement, and the footprint you are leaving behind here is massive. To me, you will always be the standard for what a great mentor looks like. While this is an abrupt transition, someone with your depth of experience, wisdom, and track record is a rare find in this industry. I know that whatever team or venture gets you next is going to be incredibly lucky. Wishing you the best!" wrote a third user.

"It took some time to wrap my head around this news Peter, it is shocking. I am grateful that I had a mentor like you and got chance to work so closely on non-profile initiatives," said another.

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(Also Read: Xbox Vice President laid off after 37 years at Microsoft: 'I wish the team nothing but success')

Microsoft layoffs

Hauge's announcement comes amid Microsoft's latest round of layoffs. The company recently announced plans to eliminate around 4,800 jobs worldwide, representing roughly 2% of its global workforce.

The Xbox gaming division has been among the hardest hit. Around 1,600 Xbox employees were laid off immediately, while another 1,600 positions are expected to be eliminated through fiscal year 2027, bringing the total planned cuts in the gaming business to about 3,200 roles.

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