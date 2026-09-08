New York CEO explains why he avoided buying ‘fancy car, watch’ while building $45 million business

In a recent LinkedIn post detailing his early financial trajectory, a business leader stated he earned $40,000 annually while building a multi-million-dollar enterprise. Gary Vaynerchuk reflected on his 12-year tenure at his parents' company, claiming that achieving major career ambitions requires a slow, disciplined approach rather than quick material status.

New York-based CEO Gary Vaynerchuk. (Gary Vaynerchuk)

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“I built a $45M business in 4 years and was still paying myself $40,000. No fancy car. No f*cking watch. No f*cking bling bling… Because I knew what I was doing it for and I believed fully in what I was doing,” US-based CEO Gary Vaynerchuk wrote on LinkedIn.

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Detailing his initial career path, Vaynerchuk described spending over a decade dedicated entirely to expanding his family’s enterprise.

He recalled, “As a 22-year-old kid, I worked for my parents’ business for 12 years... every day, every Saturday... I came, I did my thing, I changed the course of my parents’ financial life the way they changed and created the course of my life.”

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the common tendency among young workers to expect rapid progress, he emphasised that major achievements require a much longer timeline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the common tendency among young workers to expect rapid progress, he emphasised that major achievements require a much longer timeline. {{/usCountry}}

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“And I knew that was right from the get because that was my mission. And then I was ready to leave and do my own thing at 34. So when people are impatient at 26, I laugh. Patience, my friends. Too many of you are way too worried about short-term goals when your mouth is saying you want big-time goals. The bigger the ambition, the slower you need to go.”

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Gary, the $40,000 line is the detail most people will skip—and the one operators should study. In unsexy businesses, cash discipline often buys the freedom to keep making the right long-term calls.”

Another posted, “More people should drive older cars! And maybe learn how to maintain them too.”

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A third commented, “This is the patience post everyone at 26 needs to hear! $45M business in 4 years and still paying yourself $40k — no car, no watch, no bling. Because you knew your WHY. Too many of us are worried about short-term flex when we say we want big-time goals. The bigger the ambition, the slower you need to go. That line hit different. I worked 12 years for my parents too? No — but I’m learning this now as a Digital Marketing & AI grad. Put in the work when no one’s watching. Mission over money. Thank you for this reminder, Gary!”

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