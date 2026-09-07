'This one was new for me': Dating app CEO shares man's 'no tattoos' marriage demand, sparks discussion

A dating app CEO has sparked a discussion online after sharing how a man rejected potential matches because they had tattoos. Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, shared the incident in a post on X. (Unsplash/Representational image)

Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, shared the incident in a post on X. He said that running a matrimony platform means hearing various requirements from users, including preferences related to height, salary, colour, education and profession. "All of this is very common," he wrote.

However, the CEO said that one recent request surprised him. He shared that one of the platform's premium members had already been matched with a few profiles. As part of the usual process, a match advisor asked him for feedback. "The guy was very, very clear - 'I don't want to get married to any girl who has a tattoo,'" Singh said.

He wrote that the incident made him wonder how such a preference could be included in the matchmaking process. "I was just thinking, how do you even filter out the tattoo part? You cannot create another filter and start asking everyone, 'Do you have a tattoo or not?'" he wrote.

He added that he had heard "all kinds of requirements" from people looking for a partner, but this particular one was new to him.