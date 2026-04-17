Nikita Bier lashes out at Indian-origin founder Aravind Srinivas over recent X post

X’s product head, Nikita Bier, in a tweet, accused Indian-origin founder Aravind Srinivas of running “undisclosed promotion campaigns”. His tweet came in reply to an X post shared on Perplexity’s official profile about Perplexity Computer.

What started it all?

X’s product head Nikita Bier (L) and Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas (R). (X/@nikitabier, AFP)

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“Today we're releasing Personal Computer. Personal Computer integrates with the Perplexity Mac App for secure orchestration across your local files, native apps, and browser. We’re rolling this out to all Perplexity Max subscribers and everyone on the waitlist starting today,” the brand tweeted.

Also Read: Indian woman complains of $30 payout from X. Nikita Bier says ‘I think we overpaid’

What is the Personal Computer?

According to the company’s official website, it “unifies every current AI capability into a single system.”

“It operates the software stack just like a human co-worker would: by using it. Computer reasons, delegates, searches, builds, remembers, codes, and delivers.”

What did Nikita Bier say?

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{{^usCountry}} “Can you please stop the undisclosed promotion campaigns? It deceives users and it does not reflect well on your company or your integrity,” he tweeted and tagged Perplexity CEO, Aravind Srinivas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Can you please stop the undisclosed promotion campaigns? It deceives users and it does not reflect well on your company or your integrity,” he tweeted and tagged Perplexity CEO, Aravind Srinivas. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nikita Bier also shared a tweet thread by Simon Goddek, a PhD biotechnologist and CEO of premium supplement brand Sunfluencer. In his posts, Goddek alleged that “There are massive promo networks for crypto and AI scams on this platform [X] that operate completely unethically, openly violate X’s TOS, and engage in money laundering.” In the same thread, he shared a screenshot claiming it shows an advertisement from Perplexity, which has not been disclosed as a paid promotion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nikita Bier also shared a tweet thread by Simon Goddek, a PhD biotechnologist and CEO of premium supplement brand Sunfluencer. In his posts, Goddek alleged that “There are massive promo networks for crypto and AI scams on this platform [X] that operate completely unethically, openly violate X’s TOS, and engage in money laundering.” In the same thread, he shared a screenshot claiming it shows an advertisement from Perplexity, which has not been disclosed as a paid promotion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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Nikita Bier’s post slamming Aravind Srinivas has received varied responses on X. An individual commented, “With that level of integrity , I would not even be surprised if one day we catch them inserting spyware, backdoor, adware or any other suspicious stuff to Perplexity Computer.”

Another argued, “Nikita, they launched their product and did promotion… why are you getting restless? Focus on your own lane. Right now, it looks like you joined the launch party without an invitation.”

A third posted, “They’re posting this from their own brand account… What is the undisclosed promotion???” A fourth wrote, “I did happen to see 3 posts back to back (within a minute) before. I thought that was odd…”

Who is Nikita Bier?

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Nikita Bier, prior to being hired as X’s product head, had been working quietly as an advisor to Elon Musk’s social media platform since October 2025. Last year, he took on the role of product head.

Also Read: Nikita Bier accuses China of flooding Elon Musk's X with porn during civil unrest: 'Been a difficult problem to solve’

“Ladies and gentlemen, I've officially posted my way to the top: I'm joining X as Head of Product. X is the most important social network in the world. It's where internet culture originates and where the world's most influential people convene,” he announced on X.

Who is Aravind Srinivas?

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Aravind Srinivas, born in Chennai, currently serves as CEO at Perplexity, an AI-powered answer engine he co-founded. Prior to co-founding Perplexity, Aravind served as a research scientist at OpenAI, Google and DeepMind.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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