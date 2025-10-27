‘Not you again’: Trump gets frustrated with journalists at ASEAN summit

US President Donald Trump appeared to get frustrated with reporters during a recent press conference in Malaysia, where the 47th ASEAN summit is currently underway. Trump met Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, and fielded questions from journalists towards the end of the meeting. President Donald Trump meets with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. AP/PTI(AP10_26_2025_000088A)(AP)

However, the US president seemed unwilling to answer too many questions, brushing off some reporter queries and refusing to answer others.

Trump appears frustrated

“Who’s that shouting?” he asked at one point as a journalist attempted to question him. “Don’t shout,” he told the journalist, before proceeding to praise the “big, beautiful” country of Brazil and its president.

Elsewhere during the conference, he refused to take a question from a particular journalist, saying “Not you again, please.”

Trump also scrambled to deflect towards the end of the press conference. “They’re not great questions today, I must say,” Trump said. “That’s a lot of boring questions. We’ll see you later, thank you.”

Moments before this brush-off, Brazil’s Lula had encouraged mediapersons to continue the questioning after the meeting. “We don’t have much time, and we don’t want to waste time or lose time talking with journalists. We have a lot to talk about. If you have patience, you’ll know the results of the meeting afterwards,” he said.

Trump’s refusal raised questions about appropriate conduct, with some even calling him misogynistic for refusing to take questions from a woman journalist.

“I feel SO bad for the journalists who have to put up with his BS responses & insults,” read one comment on Instagram.

“He's triggered that he can't control the journalists in other countries,” said another.

“Feels like he is trying to make extremely rude behavior normal. So sad,” a viewer added.