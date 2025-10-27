Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Not you again’: Trump gets frustrated with journalists at ASEAN summit

BySanya Jain
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 05:38 am IST

US President Donald Trump appeared to get frustrated with reporters during a recent press conference in Malaysia, where he met Brazil’s president. 

US President Donald Trump appeared to get frustrated with reporters during a recent press conference in Malaysia, where the 47th ASEAN summit is currently underway. Trump met Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, and fielded questions from journalists towards the end of the meeting.

President Donald Trump meets with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. AP/PTI(AP10_26_2025_000088A)(AP)
President Donald Trump meets with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. AP/PTI(AP10_26_2025_000088A)(AP)

However, the US president seemed unwilling to answer too many questions, brushing off some reporter queries and refusing to answer others.

Trump appears frustrated

“Who’s that shouting?” he asked at one point as a journalist attempted to question him. “Don’t shout,” he told the journalist, before proceeding to praise the “big, beautiful” country of Brazil and its president.

Elsewhere during the conference, he refused to take a question from a particular journalist, saying “Not you again, please.”

Trump also scrambled to deflect towards the end of the press conference. “They’re not great questions today, I must say,” Trump said. “That’s a lot of boring questions. We’ll see you later, thank you.”

Moments before this brush-off, Brazil’s Lula had encouraged mediapersons to continue the questioning after the meeting. “We don’t have much time, and we don’t want to waste time or lose time talking with journalists. We have a lot to talk about. If you have patience, you’ll know the results of the meeting afterwards,” he said.

Trump’s refusal raised questions about appropriate conduct, with some even calling him misogynistic for refusing to take questions from a woman journalist.

“I feel SO bad for the journalists who have to put up with his BS responses & insults,” read one comment on Instagram.

“He's triggered that he can't control the journalists in other countries,” said another.

“Feels like he is trying to make extremely rude behavior normal. So sad,” a viewer added.

News / Trending / US / ‘Not you again’: Trump gets frustrated with journalists at ASEAN summit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On