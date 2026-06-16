NRI fears visiting India after father’s death due to US visa issues: ‘May not be able to return’

An NRI’s dilemma about whether to visit India after his father’s death—and risk his future in the US—has struck a chord with the Indian diaspora. A screenshot of a message relaying the dilemma was recently shared by Instagram account @america_nri_la_frustration, prompting discussions about immigration uncertainty in the United States.

‘His father passed away this morning’

The NRI was worried about being unable to return to the US if he travelled to India. (Pexels)

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According to the message, the man is grappling with whether he should travel to India after learning of his father's death.

"One of my friends is going through a very difficult situation. His father passed away this morning, and he is trying to decide whether to travel to India," the post said.

The situation is complicated by his immigration status in the United States. "The challenge is that he does not currently have a valid visa stamp, while his wife and child are here in the US," the message added.

The post further claimed that the man had recently been informed that he could soon lose his job, which added to his dilemma.

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{{^usCountry}} "Additionally, he has recently been informed that this month may be his last month of employment." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Additionally, he has recently been informed that this month may be his last month of employment." {{/usCountry}}

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Fear of being unable to return

According to the post, the man feared that travelling to India could leave him stranded outside the United States for an extended period.

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"He is concerned that if he leaves the US now, he may not be able to return for an extended period."

Seeking guidance from others who may have faced similar circumstances, the message concluded: "Given these circumstances, does anyone have any recommendations or guidance on whether he should travel to India and what options he may have for returning to the US?"

The post ended with a simple appeal: "Need inputs.....!!!"

Internet weighs in

The message quickly generated discussion online, with many users expressing sympathy for the man. Opinions on whether he should return or not were divided.

“No job, visa, or immigration status can ever replace the chance to stand beside your loved ones in their final moments. A father is irreplaceable,” read one comment under the post.

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“I went through this exact thing 8 years ago. Lost my dad, visa stuff up in the air, everything. And honestly, the day it happened I didn’t think twice. I booked my flight. Didn’t even weigh the visa risk or the job stuff in that moment, none of it mattered. My dad gave me everything, he’s the reason I’m even here, and there was no way I wasn’t going to be there for him,” another person said.

(Also read: ₹10 crore: ‘Nobody actually wants to go’">Indian woman in US says Indians abroad rarely return home after saving ₹10 crore: ‘Nobody actually wants to go’)

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“My father passed away during Covid. Me and my brother we both are in US. We couldn't go home at that time because of travel ban. It haunts us even now. This will be your biggest regret if you don't go home now,” an Instagram user added.

“If he has already passed away - then in my opinion you need to think about the future. The correct time to meet him is when he is alive that time is gone,” another said, offering a different perspective.