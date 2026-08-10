Ohio man struck by lightning while filming Cincinnati storm on golf course; scary video sparks safety warnings

A dramatic video showing a man being struck by lightning while filming a thunderstorm on a golf course near Cincinnati, Ohio, has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Friday.

A dramatic video showing a man being struck by lightning while filming a thunderstorm on a golf course near Cincinnati, Ohio, has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Friday. (Unsplash)

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Meteorologist Matt Devitt later confirmed that the man survived and is recovering after being struck on the arm. Discussions and fresh cautions from weather experts regarding the risks of being outside during thunderstorms have resulted from the clip.

Devitt described the footage as “one of the craziest videos I've ever seen.” Sharing the clip on X, Devitt confirmed that the survivor told him he was “unbelievably lucky” and is recovering after suffering a non-life-threatening injury to his arm. Devitt ended his post with a familiar weather warning: “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

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The viral clip prompted thousands of reactions, with many users pointing out that people should never shelter beneath trees during thunderstorms.

“This is why you should never shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm. I hope he ends up ok,” one X user wrote.

Another commented that emergency weather sirens exist "for a reason". The user wrote, “Those sirens go off for a reason, and remember what they always told you to not stand under a tree!”

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Another user linked to Fox Weather's lightning safety guidance. The report noted that nearly half of golf-related lightning fatalities between 2006 and 2023 involved victims attempting to shelter under trees. The post stressed that safety experts strongly advise against doing so.

Not all reactions focused on safety. One commenter questioned the description of the survivor as “unbelievably lucky,” writing, “Not sure which part of being struck by lightning is 'unbelievably lucky,' but sure.”

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Lightning remains a serious weather hazard

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According to the National Weather Service (NWS), lightning can strike several miles away from the centre of a thunderstorm. The weather service further advises people to seek shelter immediately inside a substantial building or a hard-topped vehicle as soon as they hear thunder.

The NWS also warns against taking shelter under isolated trees, remaining on golf courses, or standing in open areas during thunderstorms.

Golf courses are considered especially dangerous because they are open spaces with few safe shelters.

According to data released in 2024 by the National Lightning Safety Council, fishing is the most lethal hobby and is at the top of the group's list of the "deadly dozen."

It is closely followed by other pursuits including boating, camping, cycling, and yard maintenance. Golf is currently among the top 12 sports that have resulted in the greatest number of fatalities during the previous 17 years, according to the council.

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