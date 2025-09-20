Optical illusion: How many king cobras can you spot in this jungle scene?

Who does not enjoy testing their observation skills with a clever optical illusion? These intriguing puzzles have long fascinated people. If you are among those who relish such challenges, a newly created illusion generated with the help of artificial intelligence is sure to capture your attention. An AI generated illusion challenged people to spot hidden king cobras in a jungle setting of trees, rocks and a waterfall.(Gemini AI generated)

The image portrays a hand-drawn style jungle scene. Tall trees rise on either side, rocks scatter across the ground, and a waterfall flows through the centre. At first glance, it may appear to be an ordinary depiction of nature, yet hidden within are several king cobras, camouflaged so carefully that they almost disappear into the forest.

The task for viewers is deceptively simple. Can you count how many king cobras are actually present in the image? The snakes are blended into the rocks, trunks, and leaves, testing the sharpness of your observation.

Why we love optical illusions

Optical illusions are more than just entertainment. They play tricks on the brain, forcing it to look beyond first impressions. For centuries, such visual puzzles have been used to demonstrate how perception can be shaped by focus and context. With the rise of digital tools, these illusions have found new life on social media where users share, debate, and compare their answers.

In this case, artificial intelligence has added an extra layer of creativity. The jungle scene is crafted to look natural while cleverly concealing the cobras, making them difficult to spot.

So the question remains: how many cobras have you spotted in the image? The answer may depend on your focus, your attention to detail, and perhaps even your imagination. Whatever your count, the illusion has already succeeded in its aim, which is to delight, puzzle, and keep viewers looking just a little longer.