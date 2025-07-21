Optical illusion: Can you find the hidden number 183 in 10 seconds?

Optical illusions are always trending on social media, and the reason behind it is very simple. These illusions are not only challenging but also fun and enhance your ability to observe, concentrate, and sharpen your mind to smoothly identify the hidden subject within the puzzle. Optical illusion: The aim of the challenge is to find the odd number in the grid of 135s.(X/@OMAPhilipa)

In this newest puzzle, you will observe a grid filled with the number 135 repeated continuously. However, there is a catch; one of those figures is not 135. Rather, a different number is concealed among the options, and the task is to locate it in 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Prepared to test your vision?

Examine the image carefully and attempt to identify the unique number as fast as you can. Start a timer for 10 seconds. Some individuals may notice it right away, whereas others might require more time.

Hint: The figure you seek is 183. Next, examine the image once more thoroughly.

Solution to the optical illusion

If you were unable to locate it, do not stress. The concealed number 183 can be found in the second row, 12th column from the left. And if you did not find the solution in time, do not worry, you can always enhance your observation abilities with additional entertaining puzzles like this one.

Optical illusions help improve concentration and enhance one's ability to think out of the box. The puzzles also make one understand how the brain can misinterpret visual cues when it processes information quickly. The key to solving optical illusions is to take a deep breath, close your eyes and step back to look at the bigger picture. This can help you analyze anomalies in patterns more easily.

Optical illusions are the best way to pass the time while giving your brain a workout. By persisting with solving these brain teasers, you can improve cognitive skills.