Optical illusion: Can you spot the camouflaged bird hidden in the tree bark?

Social media has evolved far beyond entertainment and viral trends — it’s now a playground for brain teasers and optical illusions that challenge our perception and attention to detail. The latest example of this comes from Reddit, where a user shared an image that’s both frustrating and fascinating for viewers. A mind-bending illusion of a bird hidden in tree bark went viral.(Reddit/_itakethewheel)

At first glance, the image appears to be a simple close-up of tree bark — rugged, textured, and seemingly ordinary. But hidden somewhere within the intricate grooves of the bark lies a bird, blending almost perfectly into its surroundings.

Check out the image here:

Users were puzzled by an optical illusion showing a hidden bird in tree bark.

Where's the bird?

The challenge, which has since sparked curiosity is to spot the bird camouflaged within the bark. The bird’s feathers and posture are so seamlessly aligned with the patterns of the tree that it becomes nearly invisible to the casual observer.

Viewers have taken to the comment section to either share their success in finding the bird or express their frustration. Some even questioned whether there was truly a bird in the photo at all — until others pointed out its beak and outline upon closer inspection.

Why are optical illusions so popular online?

The internet’s fascination with optical illusions is nothing new. These visual puzzles captivate users by challenging the brain’s perception and pushing the limits of observation. They are engaging, often surprising, and offer a sense of accomplishment once solved. This makes them ideal for sharing and discussing across social media platforms.

Have you found the bird yet?

If you are still scanning the image, you are definitely not alone. Many users have spent minutes or even hours trying to locate the well-camouflaged bird. It is a true test of focus, patience, and visual sharpness. Keep looking, the bird is there, perfectly hidden in plain sight.