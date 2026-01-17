Pakistani-origin man with Canadian passport celebrates getting Indian visa after multiple attempts

A Pakistani-origin man with a Canadian passport recently took to social media to share his relief after finally obtaining an Indian visa. While his video celebrates a successful journey, he used the platform to question the complex application process. The Pakistani-Canadian man expressed his happiness over his Indian visa. (Instagram/@abhayy_s)

“Pakistani wala gets Indian visa,” Abhay, whose Instagram bio says he is a forex trader, wrote. “I finally got an Indian visa after all this time. They issued me a one-month single entry visa,” he says in a video.

Also Read: Internet reacts as Pakistani women dance to Dhurandhar song Shararat at wedding: ‘So much craze despite ban’ A single-entry visa allows a foreign national to enter India once during the visa's validity period. However, if they leave the country during the validity period, they will have to restart the entire application process to obtain an Indian visa.

Abhay continues, “If you have been following me for a while, you know that I have been wanting to go to India for such a long time.” He goes on to say that, though he is happy he got approval, he is frustrated by the complicated application process.

“What I find disturbing is that I hold a Canadian passport, I don’t even live in Pakistan, I would be shot down on the spot, but because I am of Pakistani origin, the process becomes 10 times more complicated for absolutely no reason. I don’t know why,” he adds. Nonetheless, he expresses his gratitude and says he is thankful he received a visa.