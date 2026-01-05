Internet reacts as Pakistani women dance to Dhurandhar song Shararat at wedding: ‘So much craze despite ban’

Dhurandhar has become the flavour of the season. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is not just shattering box office records, but also taking over social media with viral song clips. Now, a video has surfaced on social media claiming to show Pakistani women dancing to a track from the film Shararat at a wedding. The video garnered reactions from many users, who commented on how the film has managed to garner significant traction despite the ban. Pakistani women danced to Shararat from Dhurandhar at a wedding.

Pakistani women dance to Shararat

In the clip, two women are seen dancing to Shararat inside the wedding venue, with other attendees watching and cheering them on. Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Pakistanis are loving Dhurandhar like anything. Maybe they will give Nishan e Pakistan to Aditya Dhar.” A comment read, “Dhurandhar living rent-free across the border.” “There is so much craze for the film despite the ban. Wow,” said a user.

“No matter how much PAK deny it online, the impact of Bollywood is unreal. Ardent reel watchers like me must have seen so many similar dance videos coming out from PAK on the trending songs of Dhurandhar. Bollywood has a cultural footprint on the entire Indian Subcontinent,” said a user.

Dhurandhar ban in Pakistan

Dhurandhar faced non-release in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, along with Pakistan. Despite the ban, Dhurandhar has been the most successful Indian film overseas in 2025. It has already crossed ₹1000 crore globally.

The music video of the dance number Shararat, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by Sashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the track.

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film has been a massive success at the box office, becoming India’s highest-grossing film of 2025. The second part is set to release in March 2026.