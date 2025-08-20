Paula Deen shares summer recipes weeks after shutting down popular restaurants

Paula Deen isn’t slowing down, even after a tough business decision earlier this month. The 78-year-old chef has been keeping her followers engaged on Instagram, rolling out new recipes just weeks after closing two of her well-known restaurants. On August 19, Deen shared a note on Instagram about summer pasta dishes, making the case that noodles aren’t just a cold-weather comfort. File photo of Paula Deen(Instagram)

“Pasta isn’t just for cold weather! With the right flavor profile, it is perfect even in the dog days of summer,” she wrote, directing fans to her website for the full breakdown.

According to Parade, two days earlier, she highlighted another staple: peanut butter. Sharing a close-up photo of the dish, Deen wrote, “Most kids love peanut butter (and most adults, for that matter). Make dishes they’ll love with the delicious kid-friendly peanut butter recipes.”

The back-to-back posts are part of a string of recipe shares she has been putting up, a steady reminder that even if some of her dining rooms have gone dark, she is still looking to reach people through food.

Restaurant closures after 36 years

Earlier in August, Deen and her sons announced the closing of The Lady & Sons in Savannah, Georgia, along with The Chicken Box. Both had become landmarks for her brand.

“Hey, y’all, my sons and I made the heartfelt decision that Thursday, July 31st, was the last day of service for The Lady & Sons and The Chicken Box,” she explained in a Facebook post.

She went on to thank the community, saying, “Thank you for all the great memories and for your loyalty over the past 36 years. We have endless love and gratitude for every customer who has walked through our doors. We are equally grateful to our incredible staff-past and present-whose hard work, care, and hospitality made The Lady & Sons what it was.”

Looking ahead to family kitchens

According to Parade, the closures don’t mean Deen is stepping away completely. Her statement noted she will now be focusing on her four Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen restaurants in Pigeon Forge, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, and Branson.

For her fans online, that means more posts, more recipes, and plenty of comfort food ideas. Whether it is pasta, peanut butter creations, or whatever else comes next, Deen seems intent on keeping her audience’s plates full - just through a different channel.

