Perez Hilton family: All we know about his 3 children and surrogacy after disturbing TikTok livestream

Perez Hilton livestream: Authorities said that they attended the residence of celebrity blogger and podcaster Perez Hilton in the Miami area following allegations of self-harm during a livestreamed video on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to Perez Hilton's residence in Miami after a livestream raised self-harm concerns.

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Without naming Hilton, a representative from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office told NBC News via email that deputies were dispatched in response to reports of a person "who was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media."

Here's what sheriff's office said

In a follow-up statement, the sheriff's office reported that the person was "safely recovered" and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital, where he was receiving medical care.

The statement said that deputies had conversed with family members present at the scene, who verified that the individual had been alone within the residence.

The video, which was broadcast on TikTok and later removed by TikTok, seemingly showed Hilton covered in blood, exhibiting visible cuts and holding what appeared to be a knife. In the footage, viewers implored him and requested his phone number to notify the authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} A video captured in Hilton's neighborhood by NBC South Florida displayed several sheriff's patrol cars halted and a street cordoned off with yellow tape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video captured in Hilton's neighborhood by NBC South Florida displayed several sheriff's patrol cars halted and a street cordoned off with yellow tape. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Perez Hilton net worth: How rich is the celebrity blogger? A look at his estate, salary and wealth

Perez Hilton's agency speaks out

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the co-CEOs of Golden Artists Entertainment, the talent management firm representing Hilton, acknowledged that they “are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton.”

“At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him,” co-CEOs Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan stated. “Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well being, as well as the well being of his family.”

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Hilton, 48, gained recognition in the early 2000s for highlighting and occasionally mocking celebrities who committed public blunders or encountered legal issues.

Meanwhile, people on social media searched about Hilton's family and kids as he became a father via surrogacy. Here's what we know:

Perez Hilton's mother and his kids

Perez Hilton is the father of one son and two daughters. All three children were conceived using the same anonymous egg donor and were brought into the world via gestational surrogacy. He has candidly discussed how becoming a father has transformed him, describing it as both a tiring and the most fulfilling experience of his life.

Mario, the eldest, has matured into a reflective teenager.

Mia, who celebrated her 11th birthday in May 2026, frequently features in cheerful family scenes—cracking jokes that have her father laughing heartily or showcasing her small creative endeavors.

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Mayte, the youngest member of the family, infuses the home with enthusiasm and inquisitiveness.

Hilton has mentioned that the siblings share a strong bond and that he values maintaining their daily lives largely private, while still providing occasional heartwarming insights on his family YouTube channel.

All three children were born through surrogacy, a journey that Hilton has openly endorsed.

He has primarily raised the children independently, with considerable support from his mother, Teresita, who has been a pivotal presence in their lives, serving as both grandmother and co-parent.