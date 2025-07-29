‘Poor ants’: Michigan woman orders 50 live ants on Amazon, builds ant farm for kids

A woman from Michigan is going viral after sharing a strange video of herself building an ant farm for her children, using 50 live ants she claimed she bought from Amazon. Bizarre video of Michigan woman who ordered 50 ants on Amazon sparks debate.(@comestayawhile/Instagram)

In the viral video, the woman is seen trying to carefully shift the ants into their new home.

The video was shared on Instagram by Amanda Vernaci (@comestayawhile), a content creator with the caption, “Did you know you can buy ants on Amazon… yes, you read that correctly. Please enjoy this video of me trying to get my ants into their new home.”

In the reel, she also mentions that she already had five local ants and was simply adding the 50 new ones to join them.

Instagram users were shocked to learn that live ants can be ordered online and delivered like regular packages. Others were really amused by the setup, with the ants trying to escape and the woman struggling to manage them.

Check out the bizarre video here:

The video was shared on July 23, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 25,000 likes and several comments.

Viral ant farm video leaves internet amused:

The video quickly grabbed attention online, with many people finding the situation both hilarious and unexpected.

One of the users, @bblanc02, commented, “My 4-year-old just made me watch this 20 times, and all she did was laugh and laugh.”

A second user commented, “The new ants are 100% going to dismember your local ants. Actually the quickest way to get ant colonies out of your yard is to dump another colony on top and let them go to war.”

Another user, @elemanucuyor, commented, “That's animal cruelty, there are thousands of free videos of ant care on YouTube. Using your brain is free.”

A few users even shared their own stories of ant farms and unexpected messes.