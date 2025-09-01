Rudy Giuliani’s car accident, Trump’s ‘disappearance’ spark wild conspiracy theories

Rudy Giuliani’s car accident, hot on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s ‘disappearance’, has set off a storm of conspiracy theories on social media. Rudy Giuliani (L) and Donald Trump (R) have become the subjects of conspiracy theories.

Trump went missing from the public eye for four days last week, fueling rumours about his death. On Sunday, however, he was spotted leaving the White House, reported The New York Post.

The US president later shared a photograph on Truth Social that shows him posing with Jon Gruden. It is unclear whether the photograph was taken on Sunday. Internet sleuths pointed out that the photo was most likely taken on August 23 – noting that Gruden had last week shared a photo that showed Trump in the same golfing gear.

Rudy Giuliani’s accident

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized late Saturday evening after a car crash near Manchester, New Hampshire, a spokesman said.

Giuliani, 81, has worked as an attorney for President Donald Trump in his failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Giuliani was being driven in a rented Ford Bronco by his spokesperson Ted Goodman when their vehicle was struck from behind by a Honda HR-V driven by a 19-year-old woman late Saturday evening, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Prior to the accident, Giuliani had been “flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident" and contacted police assistance on her behalf, his head of security Michael Ragusa said. After police arrived, Giuliani continued on his way and his vehicle was hit shortly after pulling onto the highway in a crash that was “entirely unrelated” to the domestic violence incident, Ragusa told The Associated Press in an emailed statement.

Conspiracy theories swirl on social media

The two incidents, while seemingly unrelated, have set off a storm of conspiracy theories online.

“Something very fishy about this. According to his spokesman the disgraced former mayor stopped his car to “help a domestic violence victim” Bulls**t. Rudy Giuliani has never helped a single individual in life. Except for Donald Trump,” wrote one person.

“Credit where it's due: Rudy dying to distract from Trump dying is some next level lawyering,” another joked.

https://x.com/ajbauer/status/1962262873473741150

Some wondered whether Giuliani’s accident was being used as a ‘distraction’.

“Could Rudy's accident be a distraction from Trump's disappearance which is a distraction from the Epstein files and Wednesday's hearings?” asked one X user.

“MAGA sacrificed Rudy yet again to distract from Trump,” another posted.

“Wonder if Trump administration set up the accident because Rudy was going to tell what he knows about Epstein,” an X user wondered.