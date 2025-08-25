Russian fighter jet pilot shows off Labubu hanging inside cockpit. Watch

Labubu dolls have been the rage, and even Russian military personnel could not stay away from their charm. A video is going viral on the internet which shows Labubu dolls hanging inside the cockpit of a fighter bomber flight. Labubu doll was spotted in Russian Su-34 plane.(AFP)

Labubu doll in Russian fighter jet

According to Global Times, the footage was filmed by pilots of the Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bomber. It was shared on a Telegram group, Aviahub, where people share videos of themselves flying planes. The clip, shared on August 14, features a mint green Labubu figurine dangling inside the cockpit.

How is Labubu taking over the world?

Labubu dolls, created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and marketed by China’s Pop Mart have become a global phenomenon. Known for their unique ‘ugly-cute’ look, these figurines have developed a cult following on social media platforms like TikTok, where collectors flaunt their rare and limited edition figurines.

Celebrities like Rihanna, David Beckham, and Blackpink’s Lisa are fans of these figurines. Recently, some of the BTS members were also spotted flaunting their Labubus.

These dolls, according to USA Today, are typically sold in blind boxes which means that the buyers have no clue about which figure they will receive until they open the package. Some rare editions sell for hundreds of dollars in the resale market.

Pop Mart’s Explosive Growth

The viral video also comes as Pop Mart, the Beijing-based company behind Labubu, reported record-breaking growth. In the first half of 2025, its net profit surged nearly 400 % while its revenue climbed 204.4% largely due to Labubu’s success, reported Forbes.

According to the report, company executives said that Pop Mart is planning to open stores in the Middle East and central Europe this year, which will bring the tally of international stores to 200 from the current 140.

The report stated that the billionaire founder of Pop Mart, Wang Ning, has predicted a faster growth for the firm internationally and estimated that it could ‘easily’ reach 30 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) in sales this year. Earlier, Wang had told Xinhua news agency that sales from overseas markets could probably overtake those from China.

FAQs

Q1: What are Labubu dolls?

Labubu dolls are quirky collectible figurines created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and distributed by Pop Mart. They are known for their “ugly-cute” aesthetic and are highly popular among collectors.

Q2: Why are Labubu dolls trending inside a Russian fighter jet?

A video showing Labubu dolls inside the cockpit of a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 bomber went viral after being shared on Telegram, surprising and amusing viewers.

Q3: Who owns the Labubu brand?

Labubu is part of Pop Mart’s “The Monsters” IP. Pop Mart is a Chinese company specialising in designer toys and blind box sales.

Q4: How much has Pop Mart grown because of Labubu?

Pop Mart reported a nearly 400% increase in first-half net profit in 2025, with Labubu contributing significantly to its revenue growth.

Q5: Which celebrities are fans of Labubu dolls?

Celebrities such as Blackpink’s Lisa, singer Rihanna, and football star David Beckham have been seen with Labubu collectibles.