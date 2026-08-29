‘Saving money to visit India’: Indian woman in US shares the irony of life abroad

An Indian woman living in the United States has shared a relatable take on how people’s priorities and preferences can completely change after moving abroad. From craving Western food while living in India to searching for Indian restaurants in America, her observations have struck a chord with social media users.

An Indian woman in the US shared how moving abroad had made her miss the life she once wanted to leave behind. (Instagram/american_desi_family)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman, who goes by @american_desi_family, shared a video reflecting on the irony of wanting certain things while in India, only to miss the same things after moving overseas.

‘Now we’re saving money to visit India’

“Do you see the hypocrisy of life? When we were in India, we were saving money to come to the US. Now that we're in the US, we're saving money to visit India. When we were in India, every weekend we wanted to eat pizza and burgers. Now that we're in the US, every weekend we look for an Indian restaurant to get Indian food from somewhere. When we were in India, we were seeking privacy from our own people. Now that we're here, we're searching for our own people among strangers,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Her video highlights how moving away from home can change the way people look at things they once took for granted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her video highlights how moving away from home can change the way people look at things they once took for granted. {{/usCountry}}

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While living in India, going abroad may feel like a major goal, and Western food or greater privacy may seem appealing. But after settling in another country, familiar food, people and everyday experiences from home can suddenly become the things one misses the most.

Her comment about “searching for our own people among strangers” particularly resonated with viewers, reflecting the sense of familiarity and connection many immigrants look for while living far from home.

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users relate

The video prompted several reactions from users who said they could relate to the sentiment.

“This is painfully relatable,” one user wrote. Another said, “Distance really changes your perspective.” A third commented, “We always miss what we leave behind.”

“This is so accurate,” another user wrote, while someone else said, “India feels different once you live abroad.” Another summed up the video by saying, “This perfectly captures life away from home.”

(Also read: Indian woman reveals why her family returned to India after 13 years in US: ‘You don’t really belong here’)

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)