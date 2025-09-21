School principal calls out Indian-origin student on social media for skipping class, video sparks debate

A San Francisco high school principal recently called out a student on social media after discovering she had been skipping class - a revelation that came from a video the student had posted online. The student had shared a “get ready with me” video showing herself changing outfits and applying makeup in the school bathroom before heading to class. Nieka Richard, principal of the local high school, shared the clip on Instagram, highlighting the student’s actions. The post has sparked mixed reactions on social media. (Instagram/@nieka_richard)

The clip posted by the student featured text: “How to be a badie with strict parents at school”. In the video, the girl says, “Hi guys, this is the fit my mom wants me to wear to school. Watch me change into something better.”

The video then cuts to Principal Richard addressing the student directly: “Hi Amara, no worries, I haven’t showed this video to your parents. Actually, you know what, it surprises me how many people don’t realize their principal also has social media because, guess what, this showed up on my feed.”

Further, the principal revealed that the student had been skipping first-period physics every day to “practice being a transformer”. She added that the student’s parents were not upset, instead asking about her full schedule and when they could drop by with lunch. “So I really hope you enjoyed your home-cooked meal earlier today,” she said, adding, “All of that aside, you will be receiving a pass to my office tomorrow.”

Richard also addressed the student’s teacher: “And one more thing, Mr Cook, how is it that she has been absent from your class for 30 minutes every day and you said absolutely nothing? You, too, will receive a pass to my office tomorrow,” she concluded.

How did social media react?

The post quickly went viral. While some praised Richard’s humorous yet firm approach, others debated whether calling out a student online was appropriate.

“I screamed when the principal stitched in and when she called out the teacher I was completely gagged!! I hope you learned something from this Amara,” one user wrote.

“I needed such supportive principal at my school,” expressed another.

However, one user questioned, “Why do yall discipline on social media? How does this play out in school afterwards? I generally wondering?”

“I'm not surprised with a child acting out in their teenage years, but a principle? Talking about a student's life online? This is overstepping. It's extremely unprofessional as well,” said another.

“This is weird behavior from an adult,” remarked one user.