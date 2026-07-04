'Send them to Iran': Karoline Leavitt's viral Gen Z rant ignites fierce social media debate

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has drawn criticism online after suggesting that young Americans frustrated with the economy should be sent to Iran or Cuba to appreciate life in the United States.

Karoline Leavitt suggested sending young Americans complaining about the economy to Iran or Cuba during a Fox News appearance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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The remarks came during an appearance on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime on Thursday. The comments quickly spread across social media, where users accused the administration official of dismissing the financial challenges facing Generation Z.

As public debates about inflation, housing affordability, and job chances for young Americans continue, Leavitt's video quickly spread on X and other social media sites, sparking thousands of replies.

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Leavitt criticises her own generation

During the interview, Fox News host Jesse Watters argued that it was ironic that young people were upset about the economy when they "have never had real jobs," yet complain that "things are expensive." He asked Leavitt if his complaint had any merit.

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{{^usCountry}} Leavitt joined the tune and also criticized members of her own generation. “Unfortunately, I do. Because this generation — my generation, I hate to say it — Gen Z and those younger than me have been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths, just getting everything handed to them,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leavitt joined the tune and also criticized members of her own generation. “Unfortunately, I do. Because this generation — my generation, I hate to say it — Gen Z and those younger than me have been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths, just getting everything handed to them,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She continued that many young Americans had grown up with privileges that previous generations did not enjoy. "Gen Z and those younger than me have been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths," she said. "Just getting everything handed to them."

Watters then asked whether the issue was laziness.

"A little bit," Leavitt replied, before adding that she also blamed what she described as "liberal indoctrination." She praised homeschooling, private education and school choice policies supported by President Donald Trump

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The exchange continued when Watters joked that young people who "misbehave" should be required to join the military. "If they misbehave, just make all these young kids join the army. Shape them up," Watters said.

"Or send them to Cuba. Send them to Iran. They'll want to come back real quick," Leavitt responded.

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Social media users push back

Leavitt's remarks come as economic data continues to show that younger Americans face greater employment and housing challenges than the overall population.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate remained around 4.3% in June. However, unemployment among Americans aged 16 to 24 has remained significantly higher.

Many users argued that Leavitt overlooked the economic realities confronting younger Americans. One comment on X read, “No public official, especially the White House press secretary, should be defining Gen Z as the political opposition.”

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The user continued, “We should be kicked out of our own country? @karolineleavitt claiming to love freedom while telling a whole generation of American citizens they should be deported to authoritarian regimes is insane.”

Others argued that Leavitt's comments ignored the steep rise in housing costs, student debt and the challenges of entering the job market. A user wrote, "A White House press secretary earning $195,000 a year is lecturing her peers for 'laziness' and having ‘silver spoons in their mouths.’ She seems to have forgotten that 70% of 25‑ to 34‑year‑olds are employed – they just can't afford to move out of their parents' homes because the cost of living is too high. That's not laziness. That's survival."

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Several users also noted that previous generations, including millennials, had certain advantages. One user wrote, “My parents used to be able buy us 5 dollar footlong subs. Could feed your family at Taco Bell for 20. My memaw moved into her 3 bed 2 bath almost new double wide for 400 dollars a month in 2000. Same neighborhood today has shity ass run down single wides going for 1000 a month."