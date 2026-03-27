She hired workers to fix her roof, then allegedly reported crew to ICE

A woman in Maryland allegedly called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on six workers of Guatemalan origin while they were busy fixing her roof. Footage of the men getting detained by the ICE agents surfaced on social media after one of their co-workers, Bryan Polanco, livestreamed the incident. Though the video, originally posted by Polanco on his Instagram account, has been deleted, it has been reshared across several social media platforms. The event has sparked widespread outrage. Snippets from the video of the workers being detained by ICE. (Instagram/@elsalvadordeantes)

“We practically had a project to start today... when they started the work, the homeowner kind of called immigration,” Polanco told Spanish language broadcaster Univision.

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“What she did tell me, and what I told one of the other guys, is that if immigrants come back again to finish the project, she will always call ICE.”

The men who reportedly travelled from Glen Burnie to work on the woman’s house were aged between 18 and 40.