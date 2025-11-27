Stranger Things Season 5: Full list of character deaths in Volume 1 as Hawkins faces Vecna’s growing threat

The first volume of Season 5 of science fiction drama Stranger Things, featuring four episodes, came out on Netflix on Wednesday, November 26. As the final season of the highly popular series rolls out, fans brace for some major characters' deaths as Vecna finally attacks Hawkins. However, a major question that many are left wondering is: Who all dies in Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 5? Here is everything you need to know about it. Cast members of Stranger Things Season 5 during the premiere in London on November 13.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

MAJOR SPOILERS FOR STRANGER THINGS SEASON 5 AHEAD!

Stranger Things Season 5: Deaths in Volume 1

When it comes to Stranger Things, the Netflix series has no shortage of tragic deaths. “It’s important that every death resonates in a big way,” showrunner Matt Duffer told Time Magazine before the Season 5 premiere.

Matt stated that the Duffer Brothers, including Ross Duffer, have been "very careful who we kill because it has these massive season-long ripple effects. Otherwise, it just doesn’t feel like it has any weight to it.”

Promising to be one of the most shocking instalments, the fifth season of Stranger Things wastes little time in making a convincing start. There are several scenes where fans are made to believe that some of the major characters might die, especially when Karen and Ted Wheeler get attacked by the Demogorgon.

Scientist in Dr. Kay's lab: The doctor/scientist was blindsided by Hopper and Eleven while working on his notes. As Hopper places him in a cabinet, firing takes place from Dr. Kay's soldiers, who thought it was Hopper behind the doors and not their colleague.

Military members: The involvement of the military remains questionable under the leadership of Dr. Kay. Amid their intentions to protect the kids and stop Vecna, several of the soldiers are killed by a horde of Demogorgons when gates to the Upside Down open all over the place.

Lt. Robert Akers (expected): While fans didn't get to see his body, the fifth season suggests that Akers might be dead. While he somehow manages to survive the initial run-in with Eleven and Hopper, he is later seen alerting Dr. Kay of their presence. Later on, he is shown seemingly caught in Hopper's return fire.

Lt. Colonel Jack Sullivan (expected): Sullivan takes the lead when soldiers go all out to hold back the invaders from the Upside Down. He soon gets caught in a major blast when Vecna reverses a wall of fire that was meant for him. Sullivan is seen screaming in agony, but it remains unclear whether he died or not.

No major cast member "actually dies" in Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 5. With the four episodes setting up the grand finale in Volume 2 (which premieres December), it is lilely that the Duffers sare saving the best (or the worst) for the last.

FAQs

Where to watch Stranger Things?

Fans can watch the series on Netflix.

When will remaining episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 come out?

Episodes 5-7 will come out on December 25, followed by the finale (Episode 8) on December 31.