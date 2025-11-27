Stranger Things not loading on Netflix? Here's how to solve NSES-500 error

With the highly anticipated release of Stranger Things season 5 releasing on Wednesday, thousands of fans logged in to Netflix. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed over 15,000 complaints from the US alone. Several users said they were seeing the NSES-500 error. Stranger Things cast revisit Eleven’s iconic Season 2 return and Finn Wolfhard’s improvised “candlestick weapon”(YouTube/Still Watching Netflix)

The error, displaying 'Something went wrong. Sorry, we're having trouble with your request', which prevents videos from loading, often freezing mid-episode or during binge sessions.

What is the NSES-500 error?

NSES-500 is primarily a server-side issue, indicating a temporary glitch or overload on Netflix's end, but it can also stem from local factors like network instability or corrupted cache.

Here's how to solve the NSES-500 error on Netflix

Refresh and Restart: Close the tab or app and reload.

Check Internet and Servers: Run a speed test (25 Mbps+ needed); visit Downdetector or Netflix's status page.

Clear Browser/App Cache: In Chrome: Settings > Privacy > Clear browsing data (cached files). For apps: Settings > Apps > Netflix > Storage > Clear Cache.

Update Software: Ensure your browser or app is current; outdated versions cause conflicts.

Switch Devices: Try a phone or another browser; if it works, the issue is device-specific - reinstall Netflix.

Contact Support: Use Netflix's help center chat if unresolved; responses take 24 hours, but live chat is faster during outages.