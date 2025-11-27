Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
Stranger Things not loading on Netflix? Here's how to solve NSES-500 error

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Nov 27, 2025 07:22 am IST

With the highly anticipated release of Stranger Things season 5 releasing on Wednesday, thousands of fans logged in to Netflix. 

With the highly anticipated release of Stranger Things season 5 releasing on Wednesday, thousands of fans logged in to Netflix. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed over 15,000 complaints from the US alone. Several users said they were seeing the NSES-500 error.

Stranger Things cast revisit Eleven’s iconic Season 2 return and Finn Wolfhard’s improvised “candlestick weapon”(YouTube/Still Watching Netflix)
The error, displaying 'Something went wrong. Sorry, we're having trouble with your request', which prevents videos from loading, often freezing mid-episode or during binge sessions.

What is the NSES-500 error?

NSES-500 is primarily a server-side issue, indicating a temporary glitch or overload on Netflix's end, but it can also stem from local factors like network instability or corrupted cache.

Here's how to solve the NSES-500 error on Netflix

Refresh and Restart: Close the tab or app and reload.

Check Internet and Servers: Run a speed test (25 Mbps+ needed); visit Downdetector or Netflix's status page.

Clear Browser/App Cache: In Chrome: Settings > Privacy > Clear browsing data (cached files). For apps: Settings > Apps > Netflix > Storage > Clear Cache.

Update Software: Ensure your browser or app is current; outdated versions cause conflicts.

Switch Devices: Try a phone or another browser; if it works, the issue is device-specific - reinstall Netflix.

Contact Support: Use Netflix's help center chat if unresolved; responses take 24 hours, but live chat is faster during outages.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Follow Us On