Stranger Things stars rank seasons, call out the messiest among them ahead of final season

With Stranger Things Season 5 just a day away, the cast is giving fans a fresh dose of behind-the-scenes fun. During a lively interview on Vanity Fair’s YouTube channel, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo opened up about everything from their least favourite season of the show to who among them is the messiest, sparking laughter, playful teasing, and renewed excitement for the series’ final chapter. Cast members Jamie Campbell Bower, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Executive Producer Shawn Levy attend a photocall at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Hollywood for an event to help kick off the Stranger Things final season in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 8, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

Millie Bobby Brown and cast open about their least favourite season

In the interview, the cast participated in a series of revealing questions about one another, struggling to maintain a straight face throughout the entire segment. One of the most talked-about moments came when Millie was asked to rank all the seasons from best to worst. She chose Season 1 as her top pick, followed by Seasons 5, 3, 4, and finally 2. Explaining her choices, she said Season 1 holds nostalgic value, while Season 5 is her favourite in terms of visual scale and plot. She admitted she barely remembers Season 2, joking that “everyone hates episode 7.”

Another humorous exchange came when Caleb was asked who among them would be most comfortable living in the Upside Down. Misunderstanding the question as “Who is the messiest?”, he ranked the group by cleanliness, declaring himself the cleanest and placing Gaten last. Laughing, he added, “He’d be comfortable in the Upside Down, and the Upside Down would be uncomfortable with him.”

This prompted Gaten to share an old story about sprinting ahead to close the door to his and Finn’s messy room before anyone could peek inside. Finn followed up by teasing that Gaten often leaves plates in his bed or falls asleep fully dressed. Caleb jokingly defended his own spot at the top of the list, saying he has to do everything himself.

The cast also joked about music tastes during a road trip. Asked who he wouldn’t trust with the aux cable, Gaten picked Noah simply because he wasn’t familiar with Noah’s music preferences, sending the entire group into fits of laughter. Millie eventually jumped in to reassure Noah, adding playfully that their own shared taste, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Charlie XCX, is “very basic.”

About Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5 will roll out in three parts, marking the epic conclusion of the beloved series. Volume 1 arrives on November 27, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas Day, with the final episode set to stream on December 31. As the countdown begins, fans can expect an emotional and action-packed send-off to the world of Hawkins and the characters they’ve grown up with.