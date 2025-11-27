Why is Netflix down? Tens of thousands of users face issues ahead of Stranger Things Season 5 release

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, appeared to run into issues on November 26. At the time of writing over 10,000 users faced problems with the platform, as per Downdetector. This comes ahead of the launch of the much anticipated final season of Stranger Things. Netflix was reportedly down ahead of the Stranger Things Season 5 release. Image for representational purposes. (Pixabay)

While 51 percent of the people complained about issues with video streaming, 41 percent logged complains about the server connection, as per Downdetector.

Reactions to Netflix outage

Given the popularity of Netflix, several people reacted to the outage. Many also drew the link to the release of Stranger Things Season 5. “NOT NETFLIX BEING DOWN BC OF STRANGER THINGS INFLUX LMFAOOOOO,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “Waited all day to watch stranger things and now Netflix is down.” Yet another said, “Bro is Netflix fucking DOWN? LIKEHAHSJSJ,” sharing a photo of their screen.

A cause for the problem is not known and Netflix has addressed it yet. However, this is not the first time that Netflix has been overwhelmed by Stranger Things traffic. In July 2022, when the final two episodes of Season 4 dropped, the streaming service was unavailable for a brief time, as per Variety. Today's outage has been since 5 p.m. PT.

Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5 will see the heroes of Hawkins return to their hometown to take on Vecna and the Upside Down in one final epic showdown. The series will see Eleven go toe-to-toe with her psychic friend – One, or Vecna, even as Will's connection to the Upside Down will become clearer.

The first volume is now out on Netflix. “STRANGER THINGS 5 VOL. 1 IS NOW ON NETFLIX,” the platform announced, even as people complained about the server issue.

The second volume of episodes will release on December 25, or Christmas, and the season finale will be on New Year's eve.