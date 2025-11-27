Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1 Ending Explained: Does anyone die; Will packs a massive surprise and more

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 is now out on Netflix. The first volume has four episodes, and the final one is titled ‘Sorcerer’. In the final season of the series from the Duffer brothers, the heroes of Hawkins prepare for an epic showdown with Vecna and the horrors of the Upside Down. In Season 5, Hopper gets trapped in the other dimension, and Eleven launches an escape.(X/@Stranger_Things)

With a mid-season break, it was anybody's guess that the show's creators would go for a cliffhanger at the end, to keep the audience on the hook for Volume 2. On that front, Season 5 Episode 4 does not disappoint. It brings in some old characters and throws in a massive Will-shaped surprise.

If you haven't tuned into Stranger Things Season 5 yet, then be warned, these spoilers will turn your world upside down (pun intended)!

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 ending explained

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 offers the first showdown with Vecna after the ‘flambe’ of Season 4 that saw the character pull off a Michael Myers-esque exit after being hit with Molotov cocktails and shotgun shells.

Now, Vecna is back as Mr Whatsit, who pretends to be a kindly person to lure children. Mike, Will, and the others figure this out and try to stop the plan. However, a lot of the story also involves the kids doing ‘crawls’ to map Upside Down as Hawkins remains in quarantine.

However, Hopper gets trapped in the other dimension, and Eleven launches an escape, which involves some super-human parkour to enter a military base in the Upside Down. To make matters worse, apparently, the evil Dr Kay is holding Vecna there and using him for her purposes. Eleven does break in, only to find that it is not Vecna but her long-lost sister Kali (from Season 2), whom Eleven knew as Eight from their time at the Hawkins lab.

Elsewhere, as Mike, Lucas, Robin, Will, and Joyce try to free the kids, Vecna shows up and unleashes his demogorgons. He also confronts Will, telling him “Do you know why I chose them to reshape the world? Because they are weak. Weak in body. In Mind. Easily broken. Easily reshaped. Controlled. The perfect vessels. And you, Will, you were the first. And you broke so easily. You showed me what was possible, what I could achieve. Some minds simply do not belong in this world. They belong in mine.”

However, where there's a will, there's a way, and in this case, Will recalls his time with his brother. Then, he unleashes newfound telekinetic powers that defeat all demogorgons. The other part of the story shows Max and Holly Wheeler. She is Mike and Nancy's younger sister, and was the pigtailed girl who once followed the blinking lights in Joyce Byer's house. Now, she gets kidnapped by demogorgons, prompting the need for a rescue mission. We see Max and Holly try to navigate inside Vecna's mind , trying to find a way out.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 will release on Christmas, or December 25, with the finale out on December 31.