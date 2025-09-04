Streameast shut down row: ‘They can’t stop us' post sparks confusion; here's what happened

Streameast, a notorious sports piracy website was shut down after over 1.6 billion visits in the past year, an antipiracy coalition announced Wednesday. The shutdown was facilitated by the United States-based Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) along with Egyptian authorities. As per ACE, Streameast was the largest illicit live sports streaming operation in the world.(X/@FearedBuck)

As per ACE, Streameast was the largest illicit live sports streaming operation in the world, with 80 associated domains. Apart from soccer, the site also provided access to NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games.

“Dismantling Streameast is a major victory for everyone who invests in and relies on the live sports ecosystem,” said Ed McCarthy, chief operating officer of the DAZN streaming group. “This criminal operation was siphoning value from sports at every level and putting fans across the world at risk. We commend the Egyptian authorities and ACE for their action.”, he added.

Amid the Streameast takedown, a news network of the same name on X, has been trying to avoid attention.

What the news network said

In a series of posts on X, an account called Streameast News Network claimed: “We haven’t been shutdown,” before adding “They can’t stop us.”

Their X bio also makes it clear that they're not related to Streameast in any way. Streameast News Network went on to add “Just received a text. All I can say is WOW.”

This caused confusion.

Fans react to Streameast closure

The news of Streameast's closure drew reactions from fans, who may have used the services in the past. “RIP Streameast, Gone but never forgotten,” a person wrote on X.

For some NFL fans, the news of Streameast's closure the RedZone getting ads during the NFL program has come as a double whammy. “We lost StreamEast and commercial free RedZone in the same day,” one person remarked. The news of the closure comes a day before the NFL season is slated to begin.

Meanwhile, some held out hope with declarations on X like “Streameast will never die.”

(With AP inputs)