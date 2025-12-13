Students at $92,400-a-year elite US college perform ‘disgusting’ orientation skit that mimicked sex acts

An orientation event from an elite college in Massachusetts left many of its newest students unhappy with an orientation skit. Reportedly, in the event to welcome the new students, participants mimicked sex acts, which left many disgusted. A student said she had to walk out of the performance (Representational image). ​(Unsplash)

Students who took part in the skit showered condoms at the crowd, reported the New York Post. A video obtained by Washington Free Beacon showed students of Amherst College moaning loudly, thrusting under blankets and pretending to have sex as a part of the show.

A student told the outlet, “I thought about leaving 10 minutes in. I’m not someone who breaks rules or skips mandatory events, but it was disgusting enough it almost forced me to leave.”

About the play’s script:

The Office of Student Affairs told the Free Beacon that "‘Voices of Amherst’ has been part of New Student Orientation since 2007 and is coordinated by New Student and Family Programs in Student Affairs. Each year, the script is newly written by junior and senior students using excerpts from the incoming class’s admissions essays.”

College defends performance:

The educational institute defended the skit, adding that it promotes sexual respect on campus. “The skits are part of our broader commitment to promoting wellbeing and sexual respect on campus,” Amanda Vann, the school’s director of health and wellbeing, told the outlet.

“They encourage conversations about topics that can sometimes feel difficult to discuss, from sexual health and communication to harm reduction and self-care. By presenting these subjects in a relatable, engaging format, the skits help students build the skills and awareness needed to care for themselves, support one another, and contribute to a healthy, respectful community.”

Despite the explanation, the performance left many uncomfortable. John Collier, a student, told the outlet, “I understand that Amherst is trying to remove the taboo behind sex on campus, but this has gone way too far,” adding, “The way it’s forced in our faces does the exact opposite.”

The college, on its official website, states, “Our rigorous liberal-arts education empowers you to explore ideas freely, create novel connections, and advance knowledge for the greater good.” It offers 43 majors in “the arts, humanities, natural sciences, and social sciences.” Reportedly, it costs about $92,400-a-year to study in this private school.