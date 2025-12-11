Indian Gen Z with 56,000 salary has 45,000 EMI after US college: 'Ashamed, helpless’

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo recently found himself on the receiving end as he shared an email that he received from a 25-year-old on X. In the e-mail, the person talked about the struggle and challenges he is facing in his life. Sharing the post, Warikoo offered his response and provided a few suggestions as well. But the Gurgaon-based entrepreneur left social media users divided. The US-returnee wrote an email to Ankur Warikoo.(Unspalsh/Representational image)

What happened?

A few days ago, Warikoo shared the message he received from a person via email.

“I have an education loan of around 40 lakhs. My current salary is 56k. My EMI is 45k, rent is 12k, travel is 3k, and other expenses come to about 10k. I somehow manage to put 25k towards my EMI and my dad gives me 20k every month to help. I am 25 and it feels terrible that I am stuck like this,” the person stated, according to Warikoo’s X post.

“I feel ashamed and helpless, and I genuinely don’t know what to do next,” the youngster wrote.

Ankur Warikoo’s reply

Responding to it, Warikoo wrote, “If I were you, I would not ask for help from dad and figure my s**t out. It will be tough, extremely difficult - but it will leave with you no choices but to work through your difficulty. Right now the mental health hit you talk about is a privilege - because you have the option of thinking about your state and feeling terrible about it.”

Concluding the post, Warikoo wrote, “You don't realize how courageous you are until being courageous is the only option you have.”

Internet reacts

In the comments section of the now viral post, several X users expressed their views on the matter.

“Absolutely pathetic material analysis. This hustle mindset doesn't work in the real world,” one person wrote.

Another added, “It could have been much better if you'd not swear”.

A third one wrote, “Sometimes excel formulas doesn't work in real life scenario.”

Meanwhile, there were several others who supported Warikoo’s suggestion to the person.

“Very good advice. This is the time you will either make it or lose it in life,” one of them wrote.

A second person added, “You don’t realize how brave you are until survival is your only choice”.

Last month, Warikoo came into the spotlight when he revealed that his driver’s monthly income is over ₹50,000 -- well above the average pay grade for similar positions.

He shared in the post that the driver joined at ₹15,000 about 13 years ago. “The latest annual increment has raised our driver Dayanand Bhaiya’s monthly salary to Rs. 53,350 plus insurance, one-month Diwali bonus, and a scooty,” he stated.

