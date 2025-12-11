Gurugram: Speeding truck mows down mother, her 8-month-old son on Delhi-Jaipur eway

A 26-year-old woman along with her 10-month-old son were killed after a speeding truck mowed them down at the Bilaspur chowk on Delhi-Jaipur expressway on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. Police said, the truck driver sped away from the spot immediately.

The deceased were identified as Nirma Devi and Ayansh. The woman’s husband Birju Kumar, 29, was also injured in the accident. They were originally from Bihar’’s Gaya Ji district and lived in Nasirpur in south-west Delhi.

Police said Kumar had reached Bhora Kalan in Pataudi with his wife and son on his motorcycle to get her admitted to a private college for her higher studies.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the couple was returning home when a speeding truck hit Kumar’s motorcycle at the chowk.

“Kumar fell to his left while his wife along with her son in lap fell towards the carriageway on right and were run over by the truck resulting in their instant death,” he said, adding the truck driver sped away from the spot immediately.

On the complaint of the injured husband, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Tuesday night.