‘This didn't age well’: Internet reacts to Karoline Leavitt’s ‘shots fired tonight’ comment after Trump dinner scare

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called on ‘everyone’ to watch US President Donald Trump’s speech at the White House Correspondents Dinner, claiming it would be “funny”, “entertaining”, and “there will be some shots fired tonight”.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt poses on the red carpet for the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)

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What initially appeared to be a figurative reference to Trump taking verbal jabs during his speech soon took on a far more unsettling meaning. Moments later, loud bangs believed to be gunshots rang out at the venue, triggering panic inside the hotel ballroom and prompting Secret Service agents to swiftly evacuate Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and several top cabinet officials from the event.

Shooting at White House Correspondents Dinner

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after loud bangs were heard.

About an hour after Trump was rushed from the event, he posted on Truth Social that a "shooter had been apprehended."

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{{^usCountry}} "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job," Trump added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job," Trump added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dinner attendees immediately stopped talking and people started screaming “Get down, get down!" as loud bangs were heard at the venue. Many of the 2,000-plus guests took cover under tables. Servers fled to the front of the dining hall. Karoline Leavitt’s interview goes viral {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dinner attendees immediately stopped talking and people started screaming “Get down, get down!" as loud bangs were heard at the venue. Many of the 2,000-plus guests took cover under tables. Servers fled to the front of the dining hall. Karoline Leavitt’s interview goes viral {{/usCountry}}

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Shortly before the dinner began, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had told Fox News that everyone should tune in to watch Trump’s speech.

“He is ready to rumble, I will tell you. This speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump. It'll be funny, it'll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight, so everyone should tune in. It's gonna be really great. I'm looking forward to hearing it,” she said.

Her words proved strangely prophetic as shots rang out during the annual press dinner, which was underway at a Washington hotel. A video of the interview has crossed 4 million views on X.

“This aged oddly,” wrote one person in the comments section.

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“Yikes this did not age well. I hate Trump but I'm glad he and all the attendees are safe,” another said.

“The Facebook groups and WhatsApp aunties gonna have a field day with the conspiracy theories,” an X user predicted.

“Wow that’s a crazy coincidence given the shooting,” a person added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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